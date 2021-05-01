Commentary: South Carolina needs a lot of things. Open carry isn't one of them.

Our state is resilient. Though not perfect, we have much to be proud of from the mountains to the sea, and much on which to work. Listening to the experts is an important start. Listening to those who understand the impact of a virus, or of legislation passed in Columbia, is also important.

Many experts, in law enforcement, emergency medicine, tourism and economic development, are all saying the same thing: Passing any open-carry gun law is both dangerous and reckless. Our existing laws allow those who want to carry a handgun to do so after permitting and more importantly training. We simply do not need open carry in South Carolina. The chances of civilians truly protecting themselves with a firearm is minuscule, while the chance of doing unintentional harm to themselves or others is great.

As we work together to bring our state back from the ravages of COVID-19, the last thing we need is to create a wild West scenario with open carry of any kind. It would make law enforcement’s job harder. It would make medical professionals’ job harder. It would increase the likelihood of violence in a state where gun violence is already the second-leading cause of death for children and, according to 2019 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A state with the eighth most highest rate of gun deaths per capita in the country.

It also would make attracting much-needed tourism dollars to our coastline more difficult. It would make the job of economic development professionals harder, in the recruitment of companies from nations whose employees would find open carry hard to fathom.

Worst of all, it would throw gas on the simmering fire that is full of polarization, incivility and general unrest in which we seem to find ourselves today. Passing legislation that makes it easier to put handguns into the hands of those without extensive training, or without any training as one bill suggests, makes no sense.

Yes, we have rights under the Second Amendment, but no right is unfettered.

I do not propose taking away anyone’s guns, but I do propose that we begin a cultural change in society. In my lifetime we have made cultural changes — involving integration, smoking, seat belts — never thought possible. We can do it again. We can start by not passing this legislation.

Fear has apparently taken hold of our psyche where faith in our neighbor once resided. Many of us are people of faith. My baptismal covenant tells me to “strive for justice and peace among all people and to respect the dignity of every human being.” For me, the continued proliferation of guns runs counter to that covenant. How does your covenant speak to you?

The members of the South Carolina General Assembly are sent to Columbia to address and offer solutions on important matters such as infrastructure, equitable taxation, education (both K-12 and higher education) and health care. Those are real problems facing our state. Open carry is simply a solution in search of a problem. I think the Second Amendment is an important part of our Constitution, but let us not cede commonsense.

If you agree with me, contact your elected state senator to let him or her know.

Allen Guignard, an eighth-generation South Carolinian, is retired from real estate management and development in the Midlands. He previously served on the boards of the Carolina Children’s Home and the S.C. Episcopal Home at Still Hopes and has been a longtime participant in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program.