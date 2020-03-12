Commentary: South Carolina must end civil asset forfeiture

Did you know the government can take and keep your property without charging you with a crime? Intended as a tool to take the ill-gotten gains of drug kingpins who were beyond the jurisdictional reach of the Unites States, civil asset forfeiture is now used to seize cash, vehicles, boats, houses and other private property on the mere suspicion that it was involved in a crime.
It’s the tool the Richland County Sheriff’s Office used to try to take an elderly widow’s house in Conway because some other people allegedly committed crimes near her property. It’s the tool South Carolina law enforcement used to seize more than $17 million for forfeiture from 2014 to 2016 alone, often without charging a person with a crime.
Civil asset forfeiture turns the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of the American justice system, on its head. And because the forfeiture process is a civil process, you have no right to an attorney. It’s time for South Carolina legislators to end this abusive program.
“Taken,” a series in The Greenville News, showed that civil asset forfeiture in South Carolina has strayed far from its purpose. The newspaper found that in more than 55% of cases, the amount of cash seized was less than $1,000. In 19% of cases, the individual whose property was seized was never charged with a crime. In a roughly equal percentage of cases, the person was charged but not convicted.
Civil asset forfeiture incentivizes the pursuit of revenue over the fair administration of justice. In South Carolina, law enforcement agencies and solicitors keep 95% of the proceeds from forfeited property. This, in turn, requires line officers to divert precious time and resources from core law enforcement functions to seizing property and cash with little to no public safety benefit.
Under the federal civil asset forfeiture program known as “equitable sharing,” which raises similar concerns, South Carolina law enforcement can keep up to 75% of the proceeds. From 2000-13, state agencies received more than $74 million, and none of those seizures required a warrant or indictment, much less a criminal conviction.
Civil asset forfeiture leaves South Carolina’s most vulnerable with little recourse. Those who seek to have their property returned not only bear the burden of proving their property was lawfully obtained, but also the financial burden of hiring an attorney.
Low-income South Carolinians are particularly hard hit by civil asset forfeiture, in part because they are more likely to be disconnected from the financial mainstream, leaving them more likely to carry cash. And South Carolinians generally are more likely to be disconnected. A 2017 survey by the FDIC showed that we are more likely than average to be “unbanked” and “underbanked,” meaning we often carry relatively large sums of cash, a full month’s rent payment or wages from an entire pay period. That makes South Carolinians especially vulnerable to cash seizures.
This two-tiered justice system disproportionately affects people of color. For laws to be just, there must be equal justice for all under the law, and our policies must reflect that in the Palmetto State.
Ending civil asset forfeiture and replacing it with criminal forfeiture would be a win-win. It would ensure the government proves under criminal due process that the individual whose property was taken committed a crime, and that the property seized was the product of, or facilitated, that crime. Law enforcement would maintain a tool to confiscate the fruit of crime while the burden of proof would be back where it belongs: on the government.
Frank Knaack is executive director of the ACLU of South Carolina. Andrew Yates is state director of Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina.