Commentary: Solicitor Pascoe to be commended for public corruption probe

As a former solicitor and deputy solicitor for the 5th Circuit (Richland and Kershaw counties), I was somewhat startled to read the newspaper’s editorial repeating S.C. Supreme Court Justice John Few’s concurring opinion in State v. Quinn referring to Solicitor David Pascoe’s handling of the statewide grand jury probe as a “prosecutive mess.”

As solicitor, I convicted then-University of South Carolina President James Holderman and two members of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission of public corruption-related offenses. So I am no stranger to the state grand jury and the political headwinds that blow when the powerful are called to account.

I was surprised by Justice Few’s description. Had Justice Few simply said it was a mess, I would have understood.

Solicitor Pascoe secured guilty pleas and the resignation from office of five sitting members of the Legislature, all of whom held leadership positions.

First, former House Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds for personal benefit and resigned from office.

Pascoe then secured guilty pleas of former Reps. Jim Merrill and Rick Quinn as well as former Sen. John Courson for converting campaign funds and profiting from public office.

In addition, Pascoe indicted, and a jury convicted, former Rep. Jim Harrison, who had retired from office at the time of his indictment.

This was quite a mess.

The case before the state Supreme Court that drew Justice Few’s criticism involved an appeal by Pascoe of former Rep. Rick Quinn’s sentence.

In an editorial, The Post and Courier criticized Pascoe for appealing because “a prosecutor can’t enter into a plea agreement with a criminal defendant, support that plea agreement in court and then try to take it back if the judge doesn’t sentence the now-convicted defendant as harshly as the prosecutor wanted. Such behavior violates all standards of fair play.”

This criticism reflects a basic disagreement as to the legal issues that Pascoe presented to the Supreme Court.

Of course, Pascoe wanted a stiffer sentence, but his objection was not to the sentence. His objection was that the process was flawed, in that the sentencing court gave conflicting information as to whether she could consider the whole of the state’s case.

On this critical issue, the Supreme Court ruled that the sentencing court eventually considered all the state’s relevant evidence, not just the limited factual admissions made by Quinn during the plea hearing.

Moreover, the Supreme Court’s decision removed doubt that Quinn’s limited admissions were sufficient to establish that he did, in fact, commit the crime and his guilty plea cannot later be undone.

I commend Solicitor Pascoe for taking over this public corruption probe for Attorney General Alan Wilson. He exposed systemic corruption at the S.C. Statehouse, and through his work has deterred others from abusing the public’s trust.

It has been Pascoe’s willingness to stand up and expose the excesses and corruption in the Statehouse that makes it easier for all of us now to do our jobs without the undue influence of special interests.

Dick Harpootlian is S.C. senator for District 20, which covers Richland and Lexington counties.