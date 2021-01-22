Commentary: Social media provide the echo chamber for polarization. Our biases confirm it.

When I was in middle school, I remember radio stations being very different from today's stations. They played a true variety of songs. A single station would play some contemporary pop music, some rock, some country, some show tunes, some classical, and some songs that appealed to my father. I had to listen to songs I would never have chosen for myself, and my musical tastes were expanded because of it.

Today's radio stations are all geared to let you listen only to the music that you already like. You can pick 80's rock, or classical rock, or classical, or country and never hear anything else. And music apps do this as well. In addition, algorithms keep suggesting music to you based on what you have already chosen. So we all are encouraged to stay within the limits of our existing tastes.

The same thing has happened to the way we experience political speech.

The internet is a wonderful resource, but at the same time it has created what can only be called an echo chamber for how we experience political views. We have the impression that we are open to the whole world, but in fact most of us are immersing ourselves in a very limited corner of the world, where we are comfortable listening only to people who are just like us.

If we are on Facebook and don't like what someone posts, we can "unfriend" that person. If we get frustrated with Facebook as a whole, we can leave it and move to another alternative social media platform or search engine. The end result is that we can create a space that is safe for us and where we don't have to experience views that we don't already have.

Psychologists talk about the phenomenon of "group polarization." Simply put, people's opinions tend to be strengthened and made more extreme after they speak with people who agree with them. If you have an opinion but don't hold it very strongly, you will find yourself holding the opinion more strongly after you hear others express the same opinion. This is why it is so important to expose oneself to a variety of views and to always be open to hearing people who disagree with you. But that can be unpleasant, and most of us want to avoid things that are unpleasant, and so many people retreat into zones of safety where they can safely hear only that which they already believe.

The internet creates an environment which makes it possible for liberals and conservatives in the country to exist in what are essentially alternate universes, each group being encouraged to become more extreme in its views and more appalled by the views of the other. This makes it more difficult for them to work together and to compromise with one another. And it makes personal tensions between them become more extreme. It can even lead them to believe that the people with whom they disagree are evil incarnate.

This problem is not the result of bad policies of the social media companies; it is ubiquitous to the social media phenomenon. It will not be solved by increased regulation of social media sites. Rather, it is caused by the fact that so many of us come to social media with psychological predispositions that make us seek our own views out, that make us look for people with whom we already have a basic agreement. By doing so, we reinforce and radicalize our beliefs.

What, then, can be done? There is no quick or easy solution. The answer lies in what would probably have to be one or two generations of education reform, beginning with the family and religious institutions and continuing through high school, a reform focused on developing critical reasoning skills and habituating people to value those with whom they disagree. This is a daunting task, and the country can't afford to delay.

Solomon D. Stevens is a Ladson resident and received his doctorate in political science from Boston College. He has published two books, “Challenges to Peace in the Middle East” and “Religion, Politics, and the Law” (co-authored), in addition to a number of scholarly articles on philosophy, politics and jurisprudence.