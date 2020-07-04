Commentary: Six months later, Elliott Summey's hiring still fails smell test

Elliott Summey officially became the $290,000-a-year chief executive of the Charleston County Aviation Authority last week. For those of you still trying to understand how this travesty happened, there’s the story of Jerome Heyward, consultant for hire.

It’s been six months since the aviation authority board set off a firestorm by naming Summey — no search, no experience required — to run the Charleston International Airport, a publicly owned $83 million-a-year business. Elliott Summey has all the qualifications needed: He is the Son of Keith, and he wanted the job. What else matters?

The Summeys have turned the airport into a wholly owned subsidiary of their North Charleston cabal, and the board dutifully fell into line, with some notable exceptions. The mayors of Charleston and Mount Pleasant, John Tecklenburg and Will Haynie, voted no; board member Henry Fishburne did the right thing and resigned, and another board member, Walter Hundley, was absent for the vote.

That left six "yes" votes, just enough for the 11-member board to act. One of those votes was Heyward, a lobbyist who joined the board last year despite a 2016 filing for bankruptcy, including a $300,000-plus claim for back taxes from the Internal Revenue Service. He was appointed by Charleston County Council, whose chairman is Elliott Summey.

All this was known at the time because I reported it. But here’s what was not known, except to a select few county insiders: As Heyward was providing the crucial sixth vote to make Summey the airport’s CEO, Heyward was also on the county’s payroll, pulling down as much as $12,000 a month.

According to a monthly list of county payments, Heyward was working as a "consultant" both for the sheriff’s department and on "parking garages." He was paid at least $82,000 in fiscal year 2020 and $80,000 the year before, the transaction reports show.

Heyward also was paid $30,000 from the sheriff’s office in both fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

The county contracts spelled out his duties, such as they were. In the sheriff’s contract, worth $5,000 a month, the department sought to "supplement its standard protocols by using social activists in the minority community," the contract said. Heyward "is a well-known social activist in the county."

The other contract, for $7,000 a month, was for "procurement of state funding to help address transportation needs for the community." In state ethics filings, Charleston County isn’t registered as having a lobbyist and Heyward isn’t registered as a lobbyist. The county discontinued the contract in May.

Heyward didn’t disclose any of this in the reports he filed in June with the State Ethics Commission for 2019 and 2020 in relation to his 2019 run for North Charleston City Council. He also didn’t list what he was paid as a consultant for Mayor Keith Summey; those payments ended after he was elected to City Council.

Eighty thousand dollars a year is real money. The question: Should Heyward have disclosed this before voting to give the chairman of County Council a $290,000-a-year (plus $1,500 a month for a car) job? Or recused himself?

Heyward didn’t return my calls and emails, but his lawyer did. "Mr. Heyward has always been very careful to be above board," Jerod Frazier told me. "There is no existing conflict."

Helen Hill, chairwoman of the aviation board, said she doesn’t know anything about Heyward’s consulting contracts. "I can assure you that Mr. Heyward is not doing consulting for the airport," said Hill, who also runs the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Six months later, the Elliott Summey deal smells worse than ever. Even with all the machinations, Summey & Co. were still able to muster only six of 11 votes. Without Heyward’s support, they couldn’t have done that.

Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.