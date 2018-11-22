Since the Congressional Medal of Honor Society will have its home and current museum on the Yorktown for some time, it is important for our neighbors there not to be misinformed by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and columnist Ron Brinson.
I am not a member of the National Medal of Honor Museum board and have no vote or “default bias” on future locations. I chair a committee that represents the interests of the society in this project. The Medal of Honor Foundation has nothing to do with this project. Nor am I from Seattle — I am a proud Texan.
Mr. Brinson’s insinuation that the concept/vision of a Medal of Honor museum originated a decade ago with (retired Marine Maj. Gen.) Jim Livingston is ridiculous. Over the years many recipients had discussed the prospect of a National Medal of Honor Museum, a proper place for our stuff, some of which was historical. Our plans began to solidify when we moved to our current headquarters on the Yorktown in June 1993. I was vice president and president of the society during the move.
I will add that Livingston was not part of the elected leadership in the society at this time, and had no input on the move to the Yorktown or initial plans for a land-based museum. Despite the great esteem he commands with local leadership, he is one vote in the society and has no say in the official museum project.
Since the Yorktown had no space for an archive, we began a search for a place to put our stuff. I visited several sites including the Smithsonian. They were all willing to take our memorabilia but made it clear we would lose control of it. That was unacceptable to the society. About this time we began to plan for a land-based museum near our headquarters. Somewhere in the archives of Patriots Point is the original plan for that museum. In the meantime, we built a small museum on the Yorktown.
During discussions about a museum, as you might expect, each recipient had his own preferences for location and concerns about building at Patriots Point. As a part of the leadership over the years I spent a great deal of time selling Patriots Point. They came to our rescue when we were searching for a home in the early ’90s, and for that we were very grateful. For Brinson to say we were never committed to Patriots point is ludicrous. Until this September there was never a serious question of location.
Over the years we have had many functions in the community. Our relationships have been superb. We have never felt unwelcome by the Mount Pleasant community. We love them and our headquarters will be there for years to come. It is the leadership there who made us feel unwelcome. Some believe it is because they wanted to build their own museum under the leadership of Livingston and separate from the society. Whatever their reason, they have made many of those involved in this project feel unwelcome. Were it not for the inept leadership in Mount Pleasant, no other location would have ever been considered.
As chairman of the society’s Museum Committee, I made a special trip in July (as did other members of my committee) to speak to the Mount Pleasant community and their leadership, to encourage them to get off the dime and get it approved. While there I identified it as the Mount Pleasant National Medal of Honor Museum. Also while I was there, Joe Bustos, one of the community leaders, walked out of the meeting. That was not a welcoming gesture.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Pat Brady is chairman of the Medal of Honor Society Museum Committee and a Medal of Honor recipient.