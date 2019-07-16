Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common and deadliest malignant brain tumor in adults, with just a 5.6% five-year relative survival rate.
There are 15,000 Americans who die from GBM every year. In addition to loss of life, GBM can destroy one’s sense of self and can trigger a host of neurological health problems. Currently, there are no prevention mechanisms for GBM and no early detection protocols.
Tragically, glioblastoma has taken the lives of too many across the country, including those of our close former colleagues Sen. John McCain and Sen. Ted Kennedy.
GBM has taken the lives of family members, friends and loved ones. It has no party affiliation, does not discriminate on the basis of sex, financial status or age.
That is why we introduced S. Res. 245, establishing July 17, 2019, as “Glioblastoma Awareness Day” with our Senate colleagues. We aim to highlight the importance of this date and to shine a light on the impact of glioblastoma.
This resolution increases public awareness of glioblastoma, honors individuals who have lost their lives to this devastating disease or are currently living with it, supports efforts to develop better treatments for glioblastoma and urges a collaborative approach to brain tumor research. It also expresses support for individuals who are battling brain tumors, as well as the families, friends, and caregivers of those individuals.
We hope today will bring added awareness, building on the efforts of the GBM advocacy community and organizations like the National Brain Tumor Society who have dedicated so much time and energy to fighting this disease and supporting those affected by it.
Striving to help patients find cures and honor those who are fighting GBM, those who have lost their lives to the disease and those who have cared for their loved ones is what Glioblastoma Awareness Day is all about.
We deserve to live in a world free of glioblastoma. We urge you to join us in commemorating this day of awareness.