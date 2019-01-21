As Sen. Lindsey Graham assumes the chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee, most of the discussion has centered around how he will handle judicial nominations, oversight of the border, and the alleged abusive behavior of the Big Tech companies.
While all these issues are as important as ever given our current political climate, there remain serious matters in the South Carolina business community that must be addressed by the body Graham now leads. Our policymakers’ ultimate decisions on these issues will certainly have a more immediate and substantial impact on small businesses and everyday people than will the favored subjects of the Beltway reporters.
Small businesses in our state are all too well acquainted with some of these judicial matters. In fact, over a dozen of the Palmetto State’s establishments, from Fleet Landing in Charleston to Rush’s Food Systems in Columbia to the Coastal Carolina Winery in Myrtle Beach, have joined my company, Stems & Skins in North Charleston, in addressing the need for officials like Sen. Graham to keep institutional monopoly power under control. Specifically, we are advocating for the preservation of the Justice Department’s regulatory barriers on two music copyright organizations known as ASCAP and BMI — rules that save consumers and the restaurants, breweries and shops they support significant degrees of money and frustration every year.
ASCAP and BMI, which are essentially the end-product of independent music publishers unionizing together, control the performing rights to close to every song that has ever been recorded. Thanks to the existence of these institutions, companies like the one I own are not faced with the impossible task of negotiating with every copyright stakeholder of every unique song for usage rights. However, the only reason the current system works is because of the regulations the government implemented to ensure ASCAP and BMI don’t use their high market share to raise prices on the American people.
To prevent this inevitability from occurring, years ago the Justice Department had these two organizations agree to terms spelled out within federal consent decrees. The settlements ASCAP and BMI signed indicate they must provide licenses for their entire repertoires at reasonable rates and face a rate court when there is no agreement to clear allegations of abuse. This system has for decades prevented the prevalence of anti-competitive behavior, all while ASCAP and BMI attain record revenue numbers on an almost annual basis.
Although the entire business community has become dependent on the consent decrees’ existence, in a surprise twist of fate, the future of these critical market protections has become uncertain. Currently, the Department of Justice is reviewing the ASCAP and BMI decrees and assessing whether they are still needed today.
Making the wrong decision could have significant economic implications, which is why so many South Carolina establishments have joined Stems & Skins in voicing their concerns to Washington.
Thankfully, the people of the Palmetto State have their own watchdog in Washington that can help steer the Justice Department’s review process in the right direction. Because of the Music Modernization Act, a bill passed by Congress last year, the Justice Department must deliberate and share all pertinent information on its review process with Congress, especially the relevant committees. One of the most important ones concerning this issue is the Judiciary Committee — the very body that Sen. Graham now leads in the Senate.
The people of South Carolina do not deserve yet another hidden tax, especially one that exists for the sole purpose of allowing the Hollywood bosses running the big music publishing houses to become just a bit richer.
We have confidence that Sen. Graham, now a member of the inner leadership team in Washington, D.C., will answer our calls for help in ensuring that the ASCAP and BMI consent decrees remain in place.
Matt Tunstall is the co-owner of Stems & Skins in North Charleston.