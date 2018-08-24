People park them pretty much wherever they want. They block pedestrian and wheelchair access. They go too fast. They make annoying noises. They cause traffic jams.
I’m talking about cars, of course.
But despite those obvious public safety risks and quality of life concerns, Charleston City Council has not so far considered a ban on cars. Council members did, however, vote to ban electric scooter rentals on Tuesday, presumably for many of the aforementioned reasons.
This all started a few weeks ago when Santa Monica, California-based startup Bird dropped dozens of rentable electric scooters on Charleston streets without warning. City officials were not pleased.
That's not really surprising. For better or for worse, Charleston has rules for pretty much everything, especially on the peninsula. And Bird, which was founded by a former Uber executive, has aggressively pursued a strategy of acting first and cooperating with regulations later -- if ever. Officials in dozens of municipalities, including Mount Pleasant, where the scooters also briefly showed up this month, have been understandably irritated.
Bird scooters and their competitors aren’t exactly universally popular with residents either. Social media posts from other cities across the country show scooters tossed into waterways, stacked into elaborate sculptures and thrown in dumpsters. There have even been reports of scooters smeared with feces to deter riders.
The rage is real.
But if fecal vigilantes haven’t yet brought Bird down — the company is valued at as much as $2 billion — the scooters’ impracticality just might.
The biggest problem is cost. Riding a Bird scooter is expensive. At $1 to unlock the scooter and 15 cents per minute after that, it’s significantly more expensive than driving a personal vehicle, at least when traveling more than a mile or two.
For anyone planning to spend a day meandering around the peninsula it’d be cheaper to rent a bike or take advantage of several free bus options. If you’re hoping to ditch car commuting, it’d be cheaper to just buy a scooter outright.
Early Bird adopters have also struggled with deteriorating quality. The relatively inexpensive Chinese-made scooters don’t seem to stand up well to being used and abused by the general public over the long-term.
And the haters are right, of course, that riding a scooter at 15 mph along the sidewalk or leaving them strewn recklessly across what precious little public space we have to share are inexcusable offenses.
In other words, don’t expect electric scooter rentals to reshape our transportation future. At best, they’ll be a novelty and a fun, if irritating, way for tourists and college students to zip around downtown without the admittedly sweaty exertion of biking or walking.
At least assuming City Council lets the scooter ban sunset in a year, which will happen unless council members vote to extend it.
But Bird’s true value lies in how it points out the glaring transportation injustices we already put up with on a daily basis.
We chafe at the idea of people recklessly whizzing around on scooters endangering pedestrians and taking up valuable public space. We wonder who will be held responsible in the event of a crash. We shake our fists at those who can’t politely share the road and follow traffic rules.
So why don’t we feel that way about cars?
Charleston dedicates tremendous amounts of public space at great cost to moving and storing cars. For the most part, wrecks are accepted as a fair trade-off for transportation convenience. All too often we tolerate speeding and rolling past stop signs and accelerating through yellow lights. We even let people drive after a few drinks.
To my knowledge, nobody has died from a Bird scooter so far. More than 40,000 people were killed by cars in the United States last year.
The point is not that we should ban cars. But we should rethink our subservience to them. Just because cars are the predominant mode of transportation in Charleston doesn’t mean that has to be the case forever, or that we have to keep building places for cars first and people second.
City Council has a year to come up with some ground rules for scooter rentals. That’s good. We need some. Nobody wants to see things escalate to the level of poop smearing.
We ought to also take that time to ponder why we’re so infuriated by people being reckless and rude on two wheels, but not on four.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.