Commentary: SC will be the end for Joe Biden, just as it was for Jeb Bush

They said he wouldn’t but he did. They said he couldn’t win a primary but he won the first primary in the nation. So-called political experts said that even if doing all this, he could never carry the state of South Carolina. Not only did he do this, but Donald J. Trump won the Palmetto State in a decisive victory and distinguished himself as the clear front-runner seeking the 2016 Republican nomination for president of the United States.
Chock full of veteran campaign staffers and grassroots activists who had helped elect Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, our team in South Carolina, often referred to as “S.C. Team Trump,” understood that Mr. Trump’s candidacy was changing the political landscape as we knew it. As such, and in defiance of the political pundits who were mortified to watch Mr. Trump rip to shreds their “tried and true” political playbook, Mr. Trump and his supporters delivered a resounding rebuke to Jeb Bush, a son of the 41st president and brother of the 43rd, and forced him to suspend his candidacy for president just moments after his loss in the South Carolina primary.
Leaving both Republican and Democratic strategists in turmoil, one would have thought they’d learn from the lessons of years passed. But apparently not. Case in point? Joe Biden and his campaign’s apparent effort to resurrect the political playbook that ultimately led to the demise of Jeb Bush.
Hauling in millions of dollars during the early days of his campaign, the former vice president launched his run for the White House with lots of pomp and circumstance. Clearly expecting nothing short of smooth sailing until what he assumed would be his eventual nomination to the Democratic ticket, the former vice president and his team have been left dumbfounded after coming up winless in the first three states – Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
Now, with all eyes on South Carolina, Joe Biden, like Jeb Bush in 2016, is staring down the South Carolina primary and banking on a win here to resuscitate what’s left of his floundering campaign. He faces two major problems.
The first problem is that South Carolinians have seen the political establishment’s dog and pony show one too many times, and it is routinely rejected. Whether it be rejecting the establishment’s candidate and electing our first female governor, Nikki Haley; Newt Gingrich’s decisive 2012 presidential primary victory; or Donald J. Trump carrying 34 percent of the vote in a crowded field of 14 during the 2016 presidential primary – South Carolinians habitually reject establishment candidates.
But perhaps Joe Biden’s biggest problem, just like Jeb Bush's in 2016, is that the former vice president is struggling to connect with voters. And that’s a very big problem influencing the energy of his campaign.
Let’s face it. In stark contrast to Donald Trump, and similarly to Jeb Bush, Joe Biden’s candidacy represents an era of American politics that is well behind us. His message is tired, and the American people are more reluctant than ever to support a candidate who has spent his entire political career embodying the ideology Donald Trump has campaigned against since day one – an all-talk, no-action politician.
Perhaps the tides will turn, and Joe Biden will magically revive his lifeless campaign. However, my guess, and taking into consideration my experience traveling to all corners of the Palmetto State with President Trump, South Carolinians will deal the final blow to Joe Biden during the primary Saturday and force his exit from the race shortly after.
Gavin J. Smith is a former Trump campaign official and the CEO and founder of The Inspyre Group.