Commentary: SC wildlife refuge should be off limits to commercial abuse

The Post and Courier’s Shamira McCray did a superb job last week describing the commercial abuse of Cape Romain, the federal preserve established in 1932 to protect migrating birds. The battle to save an ancient “crab” and a threatened shorebird at one of America’s most important national wildlife refuges illustrates the need for constant vigilance to prevent exploitation of our public lands.
Bird migration has long been celebrated as one of the planet’s great wonders. Throughout history, scientists have struggled to understand the periodic disappearance and reappearance of birds in the fall and spring. Aristotle proposed that European swallows hibernated in holes in trees and in the ground. Olaus Magnus, a 16th century Swedish archbishop, proposed a variation on Aristotle’s theory: Swallows bury themselves at the bottoms of lakes during the winter.
One hundred years later, English educator Charles Morton, having failed to extract a single mud-covered swallow from British lakes, developed a different hypothesis: that swallows travel to the moon and back every year. Morton calculated that the trip would take about 60 days, assuming an impressive average speed of 125 mph, facilitated by the lack of atmosphere and gravity.
Centuries of observation and technological advances have helped to disprove theories of avian moon flights. We now know that migration is more amazing even than swallows sleeping in the mud. Scientists have discovered that billions of birds move across the planet twice a year, relying on sight, sound, memory and the Earth’s magnetic fields, exhibiting truly miraculous navigational and biophysical capacities.
These biannual journeys range from the 300-yard downhill migration of Montana’s blue grouse to the Arctic tern’s 55,000-mile annual flight from the North Pole to the South Pole and back, traveling farther in a lifetime than the distance between the Earth and the moon. Charles Morton should feel partially vindicated.
South Carolina hosts its own long-distance avian traveler: the red knot. Weighing only 4 ounces, this shorebird flies 18,000 miles a year between the Arctic Circle and Tierra del Fuego at the tip of South America. The journey requires courage and a remarkable anatomical transformation. While the red knot gorges on food, doubling her mass ahead of departure, she also shrinks her gizzard to save weight and space.
Along the way, she must find soft, nutritious food to sustain many weeks of flight. Thus, the red knot synchronizes her travel with the annual egg-laying of a vastly older creature: the horseshoe crab. Limulus polyphemus — an arthropod more closely related to spiders than crabs — has wandered the ocean floor for nearly half a billion years, going largely unnoticed, unchanged and unthreatened until a few decades ago.
In the 1990s, Charles River Laboratories, a multibillion-dollar company based in Massachusetts with an outpost in Charleston, began “harvesting” horseshoe crabs to extract their blood, and in the process, killing 30% of the captured animals.
The purpose is to derive a special chemical used for medical testing. But synthetic alternatives have been available for almost 20 years, including one manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly.
The unnecessary extraction and bleeding of horseshoe crabs, at precisely the time their eggs fuel the red knot migration, has contributed to a 90% collapse of the red knot population. If this exploitation continues, it will almost certainly cause the extinction of the threatened shorebird.
Last summer, the Southern Environmental Law Center and Defenders of Wildlife filed suit to stop Charles River’s destruction of horseshoe crabs in Cape Romain. The federally protected refuge is one of the most important migratory stopovers for the red knot, along with hundreds of other species of birds. On May 12, U.S. District Court Judge Bruce H. Hendricks wisely granted the groups’ motion for a preliminary injunction, blocking a planned harvest of horseshoe crabs while the case is pending.
Judge Hendricks ignored a bizarre, last-minute attempt by S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson to delay the court’s decision. Wilson’s motion argued for allowing Charles River Laboratories to move forward with this season’s extraction and bleeding, potentially putting the nail in the coffin of the red knot.
The lawsuit to save the crab and the red knot continues decades of advocacy on behalf of Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. As the challenge plays out this season, Lowcountry beachgoers and boaters can once again witness the beauty of bird migration at Cape Romain.
With care, vigilance and hard work by groups like Defenders of Wildlife and the Southern Environmental Law Center, this wondrous event will continue for millennia to come.
Dana Beach is a conservationist and Charleston resident.