Commentary: SC takes a big step toward safer, more equitable transportation

The S.C. Department of Transportation should be applauded for recently adopting a departmental directive for Complete Streets.
This policy will meet the transportation needs of more South Carolinians than previously. The old DOT prioritized cars only, and this is now in the past.
The new DOT recognizes that almost 20% of our highway fatalities involve people walking biking and getting to a bus stop, and those are almost exclusively on state roads. This new policy addresses that directly because we can’t ignore the rising pedestrian fatality epidemic.
The new DOT recognizes that transportation equity is a state planning guideline; that getting people moving on foot, bike and bus safely is also a state priority; that safe access and livable communities are everyone’s vested interest. The new DOT took a good look at what could be fixed, worked to fix it, and I’m confident we’re going to see safety improvements to streets and roads.
It’s about time we enable safe transportation for people first, not machines. Cars and trucks are tools of mobility, but they must be our choice, not our only option. I drive too; it’s my most expensive mobility option, and because I walk and bike all the time, I’m keenly aware of the need to drive safely.
The new DOT policy will enable safe mobility options for more people. Not everyone wants to or can drive every day, so enabling all mobility options helps us customize each of our personal economies.
Driving single occupancy vehicles on daily commutes is the most expensive mobility option, so this new policy will lead to improved economies for us individually and collectively. Good development should not be expensive, and multi-modal infrastructure reduces the footprint to real estate and pavement costs.
We also know continued road widening projects are unsustainable. Transforming our mobility to a system that’s more equitable, welcoming, locally appropriate, livable and safe will bring greater options of personal economics and improved quality of life.
Most South Carolina cities and towns don’t want highways dominating their main streets. This policy also responded to calls from 25 mayors for improved state-local coordination, so cities and towns can control the form of their streetscapes, whether they’re rural, urban, downtown or suburban.
The state has turned the corner and now allows the local adoption of modern designs that improve safety for all road users. When we encourage, not deride, local communities for seeking safety improvements, that’s a cultural shift we can be proud is now coming from DOT.
Finally, equitable and safe mobility should be a human right. Before any public investment, we should ask: “Who are we building this for?” Transportation equity directs resources to areas of greatest need, and research shows those areas usually have more elderly and low income people.
Good street design is the ultimate prevention tool. A street that relies on enforcement to be safe is a badly designed street: The best teachers don’t rely on constant discipline to run a good classroom — they give good structure so their students behave better. Enforcement and discipline are a necessary stopgap, but they are always an expensive last resort. Research shows our streets operate the same way.
Good design can prevent people from driving 60 mph in places where we want slower traffic. By adopting this policy, DOT has recognized that many municipalities, counties and regional planning bodies are moving in this direction.
Twenty-five mayors have joined the S.C. Livable Communities Alliance’s push for a state Complete Streets policy, and DOT has committed to continuing the conversation with a new Complete Streets Council. Multimodal, or Complete Streets, is a state priority now, and we should commend DOT for better meeting the transportation needs of all the state’s citizens in a way that’s equitable and safe.
Amy Johnson Ely is executive director of the Palmetto Cycling Coalition.