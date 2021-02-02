Commentary: SC small businesses need liability protections from COVID lawsuits

We are living through the most troubling time in my more than 70 years, and unfortunately, there are those who seek to take advantage of a crisis for their own personal benefit while disadvantaging others. Case in point: Trial lawyer J. Richards McCrae III's op-ed in the Jan. 26 Post and Courier made it clear he’s against COVID-19 liability protections for small business owners like me.
Mr. McCrae claims that legislation to protect employers from COVID-19-related lawsuits would encourage us to engage in "reckless behavior that could cause harm" to our employees and our customers. He argues that if the Legislature moves to protect employers in coronavirus-related litigation, "businesses will be more likely to cut corners and take fewer, if any, precautions (against the coronavirus) in order to increase profits." Nothing could be further from the truth.
Businesses owners, together with all other members of society, are challenged to fight against an invisible enemy. None of our senses are capable of detecting that virus. It is “out there” as a part of nature. It is not possible to definitively determine how and when a person came to be infected by the virus, yet McCrea wants to be allowed to sue business owners in the apparent hope that he and his colleagues could convince juries that a business was responsible for a plaintiff having contracted the COVID-19 virus. He apparently seeks to place business owners in the impossible position of proving a negative.
The truth is that I and the rest of the business community have every incentive imaginable to do our best to combat COVID-19. Since this nightmare began almost a year ago, I have spent thousands of dollars attempting to do so. Each day, before we open for business, all touchable surfaces are sprayed with a disinfectant labeled to provide protection for 24 hours. Once a week, we fog our facilities with a disinfectant. And that is but a part of what we do. Yet Mr. McCrae is against our General Assembly doing the necessary and right thing, which is passing legislation that affords businesses protection from overzealous trial attorneys who seek to profit off of the COVID-19 crisis.
The coronavirus has significantly hurt South Carolina’s economy in general and most especially the hospitality sector. It's been reported that 10% of South Carolina's businesses have had to close for good. That percentage is likely to increase over the next several months. When the business community will begin to recover is anybody’s guess, but absent protections against COVID-19 tort claims, recovery will be much delayed.
That’s why I believe South Carolina needs to pass legislation protecting businesses from overzealous trial attorneys. S.147, which is being debated this week in a Senate subcommittee, provides that protection for my small business and all those that are following best protocols to protect their customers and our citizens. I hope our General Assembly will pass a meaningful COVID-19 lawsuit protection law soon, something that has already happened in several other states.
Walter Carr is a real estate broker and owner of Carr Properties in Charleston.