President Donald Trump issued an executive order last month aimed at protecting and improving Medicare. As the U.S. patient population ages, this order is a positive step toward ensuring increased access to high-quality anesthesia care and enabling certified registered nurse anesthetists to practice to the full extent of their education, training, licensure and certification.
The executive order calls on the Secretary of Health and Human Services to make several reforms to Medicare within one year, including proposing a regulation that would remove costly and needless physician supervision requirements that limit highly educated health care professionals, including nurse anesthetists, from practicing to their full capabilities.
Nationwide, 17 states have already taken advantage of a Medicare rule that allows them to opt out of the federal physician supervision requirement. At the state level, 40 states are already in step with the executive order, having removed physician supervision requirements for CRNAs from their nurse practice acts, board of nursing rules/regulations, medical practice acts and board of medicine rules/regulations. However, a handful of states, including South Carolina, still require nurse anesthetists to practice under the supervision of a physician.
That’s why the South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists is advocating for the passage of state legislation that would remove physician supervision requirements for CRNAs from the state’s Nurse Practice Act. Senate Bill 563 and House Bill 4278 would modernize the act and allow CRNAs to practice at the top of their license.
This legislation, much like the president’s executive order, is a positive step South Carolina can take to improve patient access to safe, cost-effective anesthesia care and enable more health care facilities to provide essential surgical, obstetrical and trauma services, particularly in rural and other medically underserved areas.
Nurse anesthetists have been providing anesthesia care to patients for more than 150 years. They are highly educated anesthesia experts who receive a minimum of seven to eight and a half years of education and more than 8,000 hours of training specific to nursing and anesthesiology. They are qualified to deliver specialized care to all patients, from infants to seniors, for every type of procedure in all types of health care facilities.
As health care professionals, the safety and well-being of patients is the top priority for nurse anesthetists. Numerous studies have confirmed that the care CRNAs provide is equal in quality regardless of whether they are supervised by a physician or practice independently. Likewise, there is no difference in the safety and quality of care provided by CRNAs and anesthesiologists.
However, the use of CRNAs, while equally safe, provides the added benefit of also helping to control skyrocketing health care costs. Research shows that a CRNA working as the sole anesthesia provider is at least 25 percent more cost-effective than an anesthesiologist.
Continuing to restrict the practice of CRNAs is contrary to the national trend toward allowing all types of advanced-practice registered nurses to practice to the full extent of their education and training.
We look forward to being part of this important conversation during the upcoming legislative session and urge the South Carolina Legislature to support our efforts to end physician supervision of CRNAs.
Jill Mason-Nguyen is president of the South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists and a practicing CRNA in South Carolina.