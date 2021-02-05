Commentary: SC should focus on new 'percent positive' COVID-19 data

Earlier this week, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it is changing the methodology used to calculate the COVID-19 percent positive statistical measure.

DHEC will now use the "test over test" method as opposed to the "people over people" method to compute percent positive — a methodological change that will likely cause the percent positive to plummet even though the spread of COVID-19 within South Carolina has not necessarily decreased.

While percent positive can reveal a great deal about the spread of an infectious disease such as COVID-19, the statistic is often misinterpreted (and misused) because there are several ways to compute it. And each computation must be interpreted in context with other statistical measures that describe factors that influence the statistic as well as the disease itself.

The test over test and people over people methods are the ones most commonly used by public health officials.

The test over test method (number of positive tests divided by the number of both positive and negative tests) is used to monitor trends in testing utilization at national, state and local levels. The data generated tell public health officials if they are doing enough testing to detect the positive cases or people with disease.

This percentage should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days before a business, school or other organization reopens.

The people over people method (the number of people who test positive divided by the total number of people tested) helps monitor trends in case growth at state and local levels, and data generated tell public health officials if the number of people with disease is increasing or decreasing. When this percent increases for a highly infectious disease such as COVID-19, it can indicate that an outbreak is coming to the particular state or locality.

When both kinds of data are available, test over test and people over people methods should be used to generate percent positive statistics so that researchers, policymakers and the general public can make informed decisions about their health and the health of the people residing in the communities that they serve.

DHEC collects and analyzes both test and people data and, along with other entities, sends test data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further analyses.

Why does this matter? Our effort to reopen businesses, schools and many other organizations depends on our ability to achieve herd or population-level immunity with safe and effective vaccines while keeping the number of COVID-19 cases as low as possible. When cases are high, COVID-19 will be able to mutate and evade even the most effective vaccinations.

Achieving herd immunity naturally (i.e., exposing oneself to the actual virus) is not ideal because people can become reinfected with mutated strains of COVID-19 if exposed only naturally, and those infected and/or reinfected risk disability (which may become chronic) and death.

Percent positive (computed using both the test over test and people over people methods) is one of the most informative COVID-19 statistical measures available to us to track the spread of COVID-19 and thus inform our reopening decisions. So let’s use it, South Carolina.

Olivia Thompson is a public health professor at the College of Charleston.