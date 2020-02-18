Commentary: SC should care about the fight for D.C. statehood

Representation matters. If it didn’t, those in the seat of power wouldn’t fight so hard to keep others out. We have seen first-hand what it can do, and what it means to have it be taken away.
It’s representation that the people of Washington, D.C., have lived without for over 200 years. About 700,000 people, many of them black and brown, have no voice in Congress.
The most powerful thing we have is our right to vote and have our voice be heard, and D.C. has never had that vote. It means they have no vote in Congress on any issue, whether on health care, gun safety, criminal justice reform or anything else. It means it’s up to us, those who have a voice and a vote, to advocate for them because anything that impedes our government from representing us undermines our government’s ability to work for us. And a real path to D.C. statehood and real representation for the hundreds of thousands of people there starts with 51 votes in the Senate.
We know how important this representation is. During Reconstruction, South Carolina boasted the only majority-black state legislature in American history. During the same period, we had two black lieutenant governors, a black treasurer and a black secretary of state.
That same period saw a new state constitution, written by a majority of black delegates, that provided for an unprecedented expansion of civil rights. The new state constitution removed racial and property requirements for voting. It abolished debtors prisons and guaranteed public education.
We know how important representation is here because we’ve had it, and we’ve had it taken away. Following Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era washed away so many of the gains we made and, by 1895, tighter restrictions were written into the state constitution, hindering the ability of people of color to vote.
Today, D.C. residents face restrictions as well. Their laws and their budget are subject to approval by Congress, but they have no voting members to advocate for them or protect them from congressional meddling. As a result, crucial progress on women’s health, gun safety and other issues has been blocked. For so long their right to vote has been hollow while we extol the right to vote as our most sacred right — the right that allows for all other rights to exist.
Just this past week, the House Oversight Committee took a monumental step toward statehood, passing it through committee, and soon, hopefully, it will pass the House and be sent to the Senate. Because some see the full representation of 700,000 people in D.C. as a political threat, it will be hard for them to get a fair shake in the Senate. That’s why we need our leaders to commit to supporting D.C. statehood with 51 votes in the Senate. It’s too urgent just to be stuffed in a drawer with the rest of the bills Mitch McConnell is sitting on.
Representation matters and we here in South Carolina are a prime example of why. That’s why we should be urging presidential candidates to support a real, clear path to D.C. statehood and set an example for the rest of the country. Speaking truth to power requires inclusivity and it is on us to help lift up their voices with the platform we have to help make a real path to D.C. statehood a priority for every candidate that comes through the Palmetto State.
Dot Scott is president of the Charleston Branch NAACP.