Commentary: SC sentencing reform can improve public safety, save taxpayer dollars

For more than a century, the United States has taken a draconian approach toward substance use. It continues to destroy lives and communities and has contributed to the explosive growth of both jail and prison populations in America.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Recognizing the human and economic harms that accompany these unnecessary and damaging policies, our neighbors across the South are implementing evidence-based reforms to safely reduce their prison populations.

They have realized these laws waste taxpayer dollars and fail to make our communities safer. A broad swath of research from organizations across the political spectrum has demonstrated that lengthy sentences are not effective. Not only do lengthy sentences fail to deter crime, but they also result in the incarceration of many people far beyond justification for either public safety or proportional accountability.

This, in turn, leads to bloated corrections budgets, and incalculable human costs with little to no public safety benefit.

Despite this evidence, South Carolina continues to incarcerate far too many people for far too long. We spent more than $500 million in the last fiscal budget on our state’s prison system.

There are ways for our state to be smart on crime rather than just tough on crime.

In 2017, the Pew Research Center pored over South Carolina’s sentencing policies and prison data to craft consensus reforms that would improve public safety while saving precious taxpayer dollars. They presented their results to the Sentencing Reform Oversight Committee, a diverse task force of South Carolinians representing the perspectives of the court system, prisons and the Legislature.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

This body strongly urged lawmakers to adopt reforms such as reducing the amount of time incarcerated people with non-parolable sentences must serve before being eligible for release. So far, our leaders have failed to act on these recommendations.

This session, our lawmakers have another opportunity to implement the task force’s recommendations. Two bills working their way through our Legislature could begin this process; they’re are a good first step toward reducing our state prison population while improving outcomes for both incarcerated individuals and public safety.

The bills, S.170 and H.3623, would incentivize positive behavior as well as participation in prison rehabilitation and reentry programs by providing avenues for earlier release to individuals sentenced to offenses not eligible for parole.

These reforms are necessary to safely reduce our prison numbers and provide a ray of hope to those who have been complying with all the rules and investing in their future through prison programs. They will benefit all South Carolinians.

It is past due for South Carolina to enact meaningful sentencing reform. This is not just about doing the just and fiscally prudent thing. It is also about making South Carolina’s prison system safer and more humane.

While we do not always agree on the important issues in our state, we join together in calling on our legislators to quickly pass H.3623, or S.170.

Neither bill is perfect, and neither goes far enough in addressing the serious problems plaguing our prisons. But either would be a good start toward providing hope to those incarcerated people who have demonstrated good behavior and invested in the tools available to them to prepare for a successful reentry into society.

Shirene Hansotia is the criminal justice policy counsel for the ACLU-South Carolina chapter. Candace Carroll is interim state director of Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina.