South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, once a near darling of the liberal media for calling Donald Trump a bigot and “the most flawed nominee in the history of the Republican Party,” appears to have lost favor with those who viscerally loath the president and make no secret of it.
On last Thursday’s Commentary page, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin took Graham to task for his support of Trump’s “fear-mongering on the border and even his [the president’s] unprecedented power grab, a declaration of a ‘national emergency.’ ”
Ms. Rubin further charged Graham with “playing to low information voters’ ignorance, ignoring real problems in favor of hyperventilating over phony ones, infatuation with authoritarianism and deep cynicism.”
It’s safe to assume, I think, that the “low information voters’ ignorance” she laments refers to that of South Carolinians who voted Graham into the U.S. Senate. (Full disclosure: I have not been a supporter of him in past elections, though, given the leftward lurch of the Democratic Party, I might well be one in the future.)
It’s become rote for critics of Trump’s border policies to cite figures showing that the quantity of dangerous drugs seized at ports of entry along our border with Mexico vastly exceeds that taken between ports of entry. (That would be many hundreds of miles of nearly open border.) Tracking the quantity of drugs seized, and where, is relatively simple. But unless some genius has discovered how to prove a negative, it’s unclear how large the quantity of drugs smuggled across the border really is.
Has The Washington Post embedded reporters in drug cartels, large and small, that feed it this information? Does Homeland Security have spies so embedded? How much does anyone really know about the size of the illegal drug trade that crosses our border both at or between our ports of entry?
Say, for the sake of argument, that you are an honest, hardworking drug dealer. There’s a lot of money to be made north of the border, money spent to satisfy the huge demand for your product there. Which part of the border would you choose to smuggle your product across? Our supposedly heavily guarded ports of entry, or the many miles of largely open border between them? There’s no simple answer to this question.
No doubt huge amounts of illegal drugs are seized at ports of entry, and much less taken between them. Federal agents have every reason to publicize this fact. Why does anybody try to smuggle drugs across the border at ports of entry, you might ask? The reason that first pops into the mind is that there are a lot of stupid people in this world, and some of them are drug smugglers. But not all of them are. If they choose ports of entry, it must mean that a large part of the drugs they smuggle still gets through there. It’s simple profit and loss economics. We don’t know, and we can’t possibly know because the only part of the puzzle we see is how much we stop, not how much gets through.
If we think the illegal drug trade is a serious problem for our country (and it clearly is) we should do everything in our power to destroy as much of that trade as we can. A good place to start is Trump’s wall.
Opposition to the wall is widespread. It is not solely based on the illegal drug trade. Many on the left sincerely believe in open borders, and cry to the heavens that we are a nation of immigrants. We are indeed that, all of us. Even Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s very remote Native American ancestors were immigrants who likely crossed a long-vanished land bridge from northern Euro-Asia to what is now Alaska.
But that’s a story for another time.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.