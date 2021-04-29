Commentary: SC schools must use COVID relief money to make lasting changes

Close to a half-billion dollars of federal and state COVID-19 recovery funds are expected to be flowing into the four tri-county school districts in the next two to three years. Will these funds be used merely to return our schools to where they were pre-COVID, or will they serve to transform the system in a way that assures the success of all children in our region?
In its award-winning series “Minimally Adequate” three years ago, The Post and Courier documented our state’s systemic failures to assure that all children are successful in our schools. Here in the tri-county area, organizations including Harvard, Clemson, Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative, Charleston Shared Future, the Avery Institute and the Charleston Forum have documented the extent to which disparities exist in every school attended by children of poverty and of color. The evidence is irrefutable that while these gaps have worsened during the pandemic, their root cause is to be found in an underlying, longstanding and at least implicit racial bias in how the system works.
This new funding will not be repeated, and the track record of our districts in making effective use of such one-time infusions is not impressive. District staffs prefer to keep their own counsel on how such funds should be spent, often turning to other educator consultants for advice. The results — fragmentation, more interventions, more remediation, something for everyone — have left these systems unchanged once the funds are spent.
School boards have the ultimate fiduciary responsibility for the effective use of these funds when they arrive, but none of these boards have had experience with funding of this magnitude. The Charleston County School Board is still new, finding its footing and could be entirely replaced in less than two years. The Berkeley County School District’s financial challenges are well-documented, and the Dorchester 2 board has shown little interest in the disparities found in its schools. Where, then, can the community turn for a different way to approach the use of these anticipated funds and the opportunity they present in order to effect lasting change?
The Council of the Great City Schools is composed of educators with long experience in such matters, and its advice to districts is strikingly different. It encourages districts to convene teams of stakeholders from across the district and region to create the plan for these funds. Educators should join with civic and business leaders, students, parents and community leaders and these cross-functional teams empowered to make these decisions. “Go slow to go fast” is the council’s advice such that schools not only open safely but that equity drives the application of these funds to where the need is greatest and with changes that are proven to work.
Within Charleston County, for example, a concentrated effort to transform the 14 “accelerator schools” should be a high-level objective for these funds, and the result: highly qualified, culturally competent teachers led by well-supported, world-class principals in these schools. Stakeholder plans should result in a disproportionately large share of the money directed to these schools. In other regional schools where disparities are covered up by averaging, targeted support for students and families during and after school may be appropriate.
While these one-time dollars would secure the necessary talent for these schools, it will be the system changes that retain them — changes that free a principal and teaching staff from bureaucratic requirements that impede innovation. The principals at two of our public schools, Brentwood Elementary and Burns Elementary, have this flexibility and accountability. Their results, from student achievement to parental engagement and teacher satisfaction, demonstrate the value of providing resources and flexibility to capable educators and staying out of their way.
The COVID-19 crisis has been devastating for all concerned, and educators at every level have exhibited heroic efforts on behalf of our children over these past months. Systemic failure is no one’s fault but everyone’s responsibility, and with public education already disrupted, it would be a moral failure to waste the opportunity for lasting change. School boards and civic and community leaders should heed this expert advice and open up the planning to broad-based community engagement across the region.
John C. Read, the former CEO of Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative, serves on the Charleston Forum board and as a member of Charleston Shared Future.