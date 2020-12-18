Commentary: SC regulators know it's time for Dominion to offer affordable, clean energy

When Dominion Energy entered the scene in South Carolina a few years ago, it brought the promise of lower bills and a cleaner future for SCE&G customers. After the $9 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project failure, this seemed like a welcome relief.

But in a series of missed opportunities, Dominion has appeared regularly before the S.C. Public Service Commission, resisting progress toward low-cost clean energy initiatives while asking for a rate increase during a pandemic, instead of working to fulfill its promises of lower bills and carbon emissions. Fortunately, a recent decision by the PSC has indicated the heightened level of scrutiny that utility proposals will now be subject to in South Carolina — and it’s time for Dominion to step up.

The PSC is where the rubber meets the road. It regulates rate increases, renewable investments and resource planning for utility monopolies. Energy regulators play an especially important role in our state because monopoly companies are granted the exclusive right to serve electric customers. That’s why the PSC exists — to protect against the would-be consequences of an unregulated monopoly-based market, like declines in quality, a loss of innovation and higher costs to customers.

The recent PSC ruling to reject Dominion’s long-term plan for energy generation reveals these dynamics at play. Dominion’s proposal didn’t include any new clean energy additions and didn’t consider shutting down any old, expensive coal plants. When asked by regulators about how the lack of coal retirement in the plan fits with the company’s 2050 net-zero carbon pollution commitment, Dominion stated that’s “thirty years from now” and that the company could wait until at least 2040 to start retiring coal and still meet the goal.

This is exactly why state lawmakers were smart to include PSC authority over integrated resource plans in the 2019 Energy Freedom Act. Not only did Dominion get the thumbs down from regulators, the ruling requires submission of a modified plan with a coal plant retirement analysis, stakeholder input and updated modeling. The Legislature did its job by putting teeth in the law, and the commission did its job by seeking the most prudent path forward. Perhaps Dominion also will now rise to the occasion and meet the energy planning standards that its customers deserve and the law requires.

In a separate case, Dominion has proposed to ignore the part of the Energy Freedom Act that requires consideration of the economic benefits from solar investments when deciding how to compensate customers who install rooftop solar. When regulators asked about this, Dominion stated it could not calculate those benefits because “they are extremely difficult to specifically measure.” And yet, the other billion-dollar utility in the state, Duke Energy, was able to reach an innovative agreement with solar companies and environmental organizations on this same issue, showing that “extremely difficult” doesn’t mean impossible.

In addition to standing in the way of coal plant retirements and rooftop solar customers, Dominion’s trifecta of regressive proposals includes a mid-pandemic rate increase request of over 7%, which would guarantee a 10% profit for its shareholders. This was such a tone-deaf move that Gov. Henry McMaster asked Dominion to withdraw its request for a rate increase because it would impose “unexpected and untenable burdens on many South Carolinians.”

South Carolinians deserve better, and companies such as Dominion should see this changing landscape as an opportunity, rather than an obstacle. Communities across the state are overly burdened by high electricity bills and polluting power plants. In fact, those impacted the most — communities of color and low-income communities — are also the same communities hit hardest by the pandemic and the economic crisis.

Until reforms to our energy marketplace can introduce more competition and more choice, we must rely on lawmakers and the PSC to provide checks and balances on the utilities and ensure ratepayers actually receive the affordable, reliable, clean energy that is expected and deserved.

Thankfully, it looks like this PSC is up to the task.

Natalie Olson is the campaigns director for Conservation Voters of South Carolina.