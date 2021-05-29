Commentary: SC Ports Authority, union have similar goals that make compromise possible

It is an inconvenient reality: The Port of Charleston’s new container terminal is in place after nearly 30 years of planning yet isolated from the industry it was built to serve. It’s a billion-dollar public investment flapping in the winds of uncertainty of labor union franchise challenges.
Labor disputes that abruptly interrupted the Leatherman Terminal’s promising rollout last month might seem complex and abstract. But the bottom line is easily understood: Any decision that erodes the Port of Charleston’s “hybrid” labor alignments while the Port of Savannah maintains its own hybrid model portends critical competitive pricing challenges for Charleston operations.
It could take months or even years to achieve full resolution of pending actions by the National Labor Relations Board and litigation filed in New Jersey by the International Longshoremen’s Association. An S.C. State Ports Authority slide presentation heralding the Leatherman Terminal opening is themed “good things come to those who wait.” In fact, the authority and its stakeholders have been waiting for decades, and it has never been easy.
In the 1990s, Charleston became the second-busiest container ship port on the East Coast, fourth in the nation. The Ports Authority was swaggering confidently toward a new century. It initiated a comprehensive and highly respected planning project to assure port development with adequate rail and highway connectivity. The long-planned Global Gateway development on Daniel Island was publicly acclaimed as the port’s future. Properties needed for rail lines were purchased, an exit off Interstate 526 was constructed.
But a dozen years of planning soon came to staggering halt. In 2002, the Legislature summarily killed the Daniel Island site and mandated that the new terminal be built at the old Navy base. The authority had to begin anew the complex planning for its critically needed terminal.
A federal permit application to build at the old base was filed in 2003. The authority tried to accommodate growing demands by beefing up the Wando Welch terminal in Mount Pleasant. A bold — and expensive — goal of dredging Charleston Harbor’s shipping lanes to 52 feet deep signaled to the marketplace that our port was determined to regain its footing on the growth ladders.
When Jim Newsome became the Ports Authority’s chief executive in 2009, he reset the authority’s marketing compass to the competitive advantages of a deeper Charleston Harbor to accommodate bigger ships using the expanded Panama Canal. The authority created inland port connections in Spartanburg and Dillon. It was brilliant marketing, but that terminal development first conceived in the 1990s at Daniel Island and abruptly switched to the old Navy base in 2002 still remained the key to strategic successes.
Meanwhile, the Navy base presented formidable engineering and design challenges. It lacked soil stability and rail and highway infrastructure. The authority was praised for its marketing, but it had to get really good at engineering.
Site preparation began in 2007 and lasted 11 years. The work cleared World War II-era structures and transformed a soil bog into a landscape capable of supporting the weights of modern container terminal operations.
Nearly a mile of retaining walls now defines the terminal footprint. More than 100 miles of pilings and 8.2 million cubic yards of rock and sand fill have been configured to create the 60-acre initial phase of the Leatherman Terminal. The subsurface stability is assured with 6,300 miles of “wick drains.”
It has been a long and expensive journey. But to understand the gravity of the constraints in building a modern facility at this site is to applaud one of the most impressive engineering performances in the history of U.S. port authorities.
Labor productivity is imperative at any modern seaport terminal. Charleston’s union workforce is among the best. So are the nonunion state employees who operate shoreside cranes and heavy equipment.
And after some 30 years of anticipating a new terminal, the Port of Charleston has one, thanks to the unheralded good work of determined and creative design engineers.
The goals and aspirations of the Ports Authority and the labor union to keep the Port of Charleston competitive are tightly aligned. That would seem to be a basis for creatively “engineering” a mediation that could clear the way for full operations at the Leatherman Terminal.
The sooner, the better.
Ron Brinson is a North Charleston city councilman, a public port authority consultant and a retired president and chief executive of the Port of New Orleans. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.