Commentary: SC pastors should insist candidates endorse biblical concern for the poor

As the nation’s attention turns to the first presidential primary where African American voters have a significant say, the phones of black pastors in South Carolina are ringing. I know because I’ve pastored in the South for the past 30 years.
Black preachers’ opinions about politics are never more eagerly sought after than they will be for the next couple of weeks. But now is not the time for preachers to endorse their favorite candidate. What’s needed now is a clear demand that candidates endorse a moral agenda for poor Americans.
I don’t discount opinions about who African Americans like, who has enough money, or who can beat President Trump. Everyone is entitled to their opinion — and everybody has one. But preachers are in the unique position of being called upon to remind us of God’s priorities in public life. “Woe unto you who legislate evil and rob the poor,” the prophet Isaiah says. In his first sermon, Jesus declares, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me to preach good news to the poor.” In all, the Bible is filled with over 2,000 verses that make clear God’s concern for the poor in society. If preachers have anything to say in American public life, we should be demanding that every politician, regardless of their party, say how they plan to lift nearly half of Americans out of the conditions of low wealth and poverty.
People don’t need to hear which politician is our friend. They need to hear that God is a friend of the poor and downtrodden, because despite news of a “booming economy” on Wall Street, a lot of Americans on Main Street and our side streets are struggling to survive.
Poverty is a moral crisis in America today. According to a national audit conducted by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, 140 million Americans are no more than one $400 emergency away from not making ends meet. By that measure, 2.1 million people in South Carolina are poor or low-wealth. That’s 53% of children, 47% of women and 61% of people of color in this state. But in raw numbers, that’s 1.1 million white people — more than all of South Carolina’s poor nonwhite population combined.
For too long we have accepted the false claim that the only moral issues in public life are abortion and prayer in school. But we know the biblical demand for justice for the poor is inextricably tied in this nation to the systemic racism of voter suppression. Our poverty crisis would not be possible in the world’s richest nation without an intentional subversion of democracy. And the pretend populism that sustains this denial of rights to the majority of Americans depends on a distorted moral narrative that too many preachers have either actively promoted or quietly tolerated in the name of politics as usual.
This year, 17 religious denominations and hundreds of partner organizations across the United States have partnered in the Poor People’s Campaign to ask each presidential candidate whether they will participate in a prime time, televised debate on poverty and the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, ecological devastation, the war economy and the distorted moral narrative of Christian nationalism that impact so many of us. Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Tom Steyer have each said yes, but the Democratic National Committee has not yet set a date for the candidates to address the moral crisis of poverty in this nation.
Pastors and people of faith in South Carolina have an opportunity in this moment to fulfill their prophetic task for the nation. I pray they won’t simply endorse the candidate they like best. Let’s unite in our moral authority and challenge candidates to endorse God’s concern for poor and low-wealth Americans.
William J. Barber II is pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Goldsboro, N.C., and co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.