Commentary: SC needs to establish a resilience revolving fund now

As America grapples with an unprecedented public health crisis, it is essential that we are fully prepared for another battle just on the horizon: the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Researchers from Colorado State University recently released their predictions for the upcoming hurricane season, which starts on June 1. These experts predict above-average activity with 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
Over the past decade, multiple hurricanes and tropical storms have impacted South Carolina, causing catastrophic flooding throughout the state. Many South Carolinians living in the Grand Strand, Midlands and the Lowcountry have suffered flood damage to their businesses or homes multiple times due to these powerful storms.
A proposal in the Legislature could help prevent such costly damage. Senate Bill 259, the S.C. Resilience Revolving Fund Act, is bipartisan legislation that would offer low-interest loans to local governments for the 25% match needed to help purchase these flood-prone properties. This bill, sponsored by Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, would save taxpayers money, promote conservation and help citizens relocate out of floodplains.
After passing the Senate almost unanimously, the bill is in the House, where Reps. Heather Ammons Crawford and Murrell Smith have shown strong leadership.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has upended the normal legislative process for 2020. Legislators risked their safety in returning to Columbia recently only to reach an impasse on next year’s state budget. Now the Legislature may have to return multiple times before the end of the year to address the budget and other issues.
Please urge legislative leaders to make the Resilience Revolving Fund legislation one of those other issues. Our state must be prepared to help our citizens recover from the next major flood disaster and implement policies to prevent them from happening in the future.
During major disasters, the federal government often assists property owners with recovery efforts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency operates a flood hazard mitigation program that purchases properties that have repeated flood damage. FEMA funds 75% of the property buyouts while local governments or, in some cases, the homeowner, must match the remaining 25%. Properties purchased under this program are demolished, and the land is turned into conservation areas, such as parks, wetlands or buffer zones to prevent future floods.
Unfortunately, some local governments and residents do not have the money to match this federal grant. Some residents have even moved back into their homes after making repairs only to endure new flood damage when the next storm hits. That’s unacceptable.
South Carolina can be fully prepared to assist citizens after the next flooding disaster by establishing a resilience revolving fund. Once the coronavirus pandemic subsides and the General Assembly returns, our elected officials should support S.259 to ensure our state is ready to help its citizens with potential impacts from the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.
Brian Shult is the Georgetown County auditor and lives on Pawleys Island.