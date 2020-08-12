Commentary: SC needs protections to ensure voting does not threaten our health

I can remember casting my very first vote for president. I had spent weeks researching the candidates, their biographies and their policies. I had even picked out my favorite cardigan for the event. The polling center was abuzz with activity. With visions of Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton dancing in my brain, I eagerly scrolled my chosen candidate's name in bold strokes on my brand new Lisa Frank stationery.

It was 1996 and my fifth-grade class was holding a mock presidential election, teaching all of us the importance of upholding our civic duties.

Since that first "vote" as a pre-teen, I have continued to exercise my hard-earned right and voted in every presidential election since I turned 18. Unfortunately, the ballots are not printed on brightly colored Lisa Frank paper, and I don’t even need to dress up to go to the polls.

In fact, until this year's primaries, I had never voted in person. I’ve voted from dorm rooms, military quarters and even from dust-covered outposts in the Middle East. This year, I will be proud to vote from the safety of my socially distanced living room.

Most veterans will share similar stories of checking ballots in between staff meetings, resupply missions or security patrols. There is a unique, almost sacred pride in participating in the very constitutional democracy you have sworn to protect, especially when you’re forward deployed in support of that oath.

After leaving active duty, I relocated to South Carolina three years ago for an AmeriCorps service year in Charleston. I am looking forward to casting my ballot for our next president here in the Lowcountry.

Still, voting here shouldn’t be a bigger threat to my health than voting from a deployment. With COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout the state, now is the time to maximize voting by mail throughout the state.

Our military members, families and AmeriCorps volunteers will already be voting by mail this fall. And with more than 2 million citizens with pre-existing conditions, we need to provide our working families with that same safe option.

Allowing all South Carolina residents to vote by mail not only would protect the health of voters, it also would help protect the health of polling place workers, safeguard the electoral process and prevent the community spread of this deadly disease.

The federal government has likened this pandemic to a war, and that may be a fair comparison. We need to vote like we are fighting a war, and that means voting by mail. This country has asked its service members to sacrifice, to assume risk and to put their lives in danger in defense of our nation. It should not ask its citizens to choose between their health and their constitutional rights.

So the next stimulus package should include the $3.6 billion that was allocated in the House HEROES Act along with key elements such as vote-by-mail, online voter registration and expanded early in-person voting.

Senate Republicans should join the House Democrats who passed these key protections. This will ensure that veterans, who risked our lives for our nation, don’t have to risk our lives for the freedom to vote. It should not be a partisan issue.

Maggie Seymour served 10 years as an active duty intelligence officer with the Marine Corps as well as one year as an AmeriCorps VISTA in Charleston. She lives in Beaufort, where she works as a writer and curriculum developer.