Commentary: SC needs new regulations to protect our flounder population

Last fall, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources held a series of presentations outlining a steady decline in our population of flounder in South Carolina. This data resulted from statistical sampling of fish from electrofishing and trammel net surveys along our coast. No question there is a serious problem.
Should we be surprised? Not at all.
Male flounder are small, reaching a maximum of about 13.5 inches in length during their lifetime. Therefore, all flounder of “keeper” size, currently 15 inches, are female. We are removing the breeding females from the population. We must protect them.
Angling pressure on all species of fish is increasing exponentially. The human population along our coast is exploding, and the increase in traffic on our roads is mirrored on our waterways. New anglers can go to Instagram, YouTube and a multitude of podcasts to learn how, where and when to target fish with maximum efficiency. This knowledge available at our fingertips used to take a lifetime to learn.
In addition, new fish-finding technology allows us to run down a creek and locate fish. The newest technology even allows us to watch individual fish swim around. These all act as multipliers that put pressure on our fishery.
It’s obvious that the simplest solution to maintaining a sustainable fishery is to implement “slot” limits for all gamefish. In most, if not all, species of fish, the females are the large trophy fish. Once they reach a certain size, let them live the rest of their lives as brood stock. The benefits include plenty of fish to catch, thanks to healthy spawns, and a large population of trophy fish to catch — and release to be caught again.
Look no further than red drum to see that upper slots work. We have a slot limit of 15 to 23 inches and an abundance of “bull reds” to catch. As a result, South Carolina has one of the best redfish fisheries in the country. There was outrage when the notion of an upper slot was introduced for redfish, but putting the big ones back is now second nature.
With encouragement and support from the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina, I founded the Release Over 20” initiative last June to encourage anglers nationwide to make their own personal limits more restrictive than the law allows and reward them for doing so. The goal is for anglers to measure their success not by how many large fish they caught and kept, but how many they caught and released.
Since its founding, the initiative has grown by about 20% each month with support stretching from Texas to Maryland. Our ultimate goal is to change angler mindsets to understand the importance of releasing big fish so that it becomes automatic. A fish is too valuable to be caught only once.
Our state Legislature is now debating new flounder regulations. Populations of flounder are low, and it’s important that we make changes to ensure the females of the species are protected.
The current creel limit for flounder is 10 per person per day. In my experience, and in informal polls of professional guides, the average flounder caught per person per day is two or less. It’s unheard of for a hook and line angler to catch and keep a limit of flounder. Therefore, reducing the creel limit by 50%, for example to five per person, will not equate to a 50% reduction in fish retained. It would have almost no effect.
It makes far more sense to keep things simple by adding an upper slot for flounder. A suggested upper limit is 20 inches. A 20-inch flounder is 4.5 years old and has several more productive years ahead in which to spawn. After a short period, populations will increase. Once we’ve gotten past the initial pushback, letting the big ones go will be the norm, and then maybe our grandkids will have more fish to catch than we do.
David Fladd is founder of the Release Over 20” initiative and a partner in Eye Strike Fishing.