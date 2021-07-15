Commentary: SC National Guard, corrections staff sacrificed to keep prisons running

My first experience seeing the S.C. National Guard in action was more than 30 years ago during Hurricane Hugo.
National Guard soldiers were standing watch, keeping Charleston safe. Day after day, they were in the streets, manning checkpoints, protecting property and lives and helping the people of Charleston navigate one of the worst natural disasters the city and state had ever experienced.
They worked long, tiring hours for weeks, away from their home and family. They stood tall for South Carolina.
For the past year and a half, I have seen that same strength and dedication from the dozens of National Guard soldiers who have worked alongside the dedicated Department of Corrections staff to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
We requested help from the National Guard before our first cases were diagnosed last year. With our limited medical staff stretched thin, we needed assistance to check inmate vital signs twice a day. National Guard support teams arrived shortly, checking vitals, assisting in the cafeterias when needed and helping make sure our institutions remained safe.
When their mission ends today, the S.C. National Guard had:
- Checked inmate vital signs about 1 million times.
- Cooked and delivered more than 200,000 meals.
- Supplemented staff in 16 of our 21 prisons across the state.
One million checks. That number was unheard of when we started this process last year.
Whenever there’s a need, the S.C. National Guard says “Yes.”
It’s the same kind of dedication our correctional officers and prison staff have shown since March 2020, when we closed our doors to the outside world to help combat COVID-19.
While the rest of the world learned how to work virtually, our frontline security and medical staff donned masks, gowns, gloves and face shields and came to work every day. They saw their job duties expand to fill the gaps of our mission. They became teachers, cooks, coaches, chaplains, janitors and maintenance workers. They also facilitated virtual learning and parole hearings.
They worked thousands of hours of overtime, stepping in for coworkers and providing security when inmates were hospitalized. At one point last summer, the agency had 81 officers stationed at hospitals across the state, ensuring the public and inmates were safe.
The National Guard members and corrections officers and staff are our neighbors, relatives and friends, and they are South Carolina heroes. I am in awe of the hard work and dedication I see from these two groups. I wish every person in South Carolina could see up close the hard work and dedication I see every day.
They say “yes” — literally a million times. They learn new skills and accept new duties. They go the extra mile.
The Department of Corrections could not have survived the COVID pandemic without the assistance of the National Guard and the dedication of our security officers and medical staff.
They stood tall for South Carolina.
If you happen to see a correctional officer or member of the National Guard, please stop and thank them.
South Carolina is lucky to have such dedicated men and women who want to serve others. I am eternally grateful for a job very well done.
Bryan Stirling is the director of the S.C. Department of Corrections.