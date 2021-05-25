Commentary: SC must invest in violence prevention and intervention efforts

Our children and young people are losing their lives to violence, not only in Chicago, New Orleans and St. Louis but in our backyard.
This past weekend, 14 young people were shot and a 14-year-old lost her life at a party when gunfire erupted. As a trauma surgeon and violence prevention researcher who cares for Lowcountry youth and young adults who suffer violent injuries, I am frustrated with our community’s lack of action in addressing this crisis.
Firearms are now the leading cause of death for children and teens in South Carolina and in the United States. Most of these deaths are due to assault, with a disproportionate burden on young black males. And for every assault-related death, five others survive, leaving behind the physical and psychological scars of trauma and injury.
While much attention is placed on violence in our large urban cities, many South Carolinians, including our leaders, fail to recognize that we have the fifth-highest homicide rate in the country, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In 2020, homicides doubled in Charleston, and North Charleston consistently ranks among the worst in the United States for violent crime, according to FBI data.
Human life is priceless, but gun violence alone costs the state $4.3 billion a year, more than $900 per citizen, based on a 2019 congressional report. The underlying roots of community violence are many, including poor education and economic opportunities, exposure to family and community violence, lack of social capital, distrust in political and policing systems, easy access to firearms and illegal firearm carrying. It isn’t hard to see why South Carolina is suffering.
We need to acknowledge these facts, turn apathy into action and invest in community violence prevention and intervention. While our state hasn’t adopted firearm safety legislation that other states have, our state’s leaders could invest in other strategies that address the underlying risks of violence. These include hospital-based violence intervention programs, which provide wrap-around services to victims of violence including education, employment, housing assistance, psychological support, mentorship, arts and recreation services and family support.
Community violence interruption programs target outbreaks of violence in communities with de-escalation strategies, mentorship, discouraging illegal firearm carrying and early intervention with high-risk youth. Other cities and states are investing in these programs, but we are not among them despite the devastating impact of violence in South Carolina.
Charleston, North Charleston and surrounding communities can join resources to create a youth and community violence task force and fund a hospital-based violence intervention program and community violence interruption program.
In addition, we can all take these three steps:
- Urge our congressional delegation to back the Bipartisan Solution to Cyclical Violence Act of 2021, which aims to support trauma center hospital-based violence intervention programs and community violence prevention programs.
- Support the American Jobs Plan that will invest in support programs that train at-risk individuals for jobs and provide other wraparound services to prevent violence and assist victims.
- Offer more support to S.C. organizations and agencies applying for federal grants to implement and study such programs.
Other states are investing in such efforts, creating dedicated resources and funding. South Carolina and its most vulnerable citizens will continue to be left behind without these investments that collectively address problems related to disparities, public health and criminal justice in a cost-effective manner.
I never worried about getting shot when I was a teenager, but that is not the reality of my patients and community members. While our leaders debate temporary Band-Aid policies such as curfews and increasing arrests in hot spots of violence that aim to push crime away from tourist districts and temporarily deter crime, we and our children will continue to suffer if we don’t also address the underlying causes of violence and elevate opportunities that help individuals escape cycles of violence.
I am part of an effort to start the first hospital-based violence intervention program in our state, and it is time community leaders and elected officials step up to invest in preventing this leading cause of death in children and young adults. Our children should not have to live in fear of a violent death.
Ashley Hink is a trauma-critical care surgeon and violence researcher in Charleston. She is a member of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma Injury Prevention Committee.