Commentary: SC must do better, and that starts with vaccinations

South Carolina is a state that has had a fraught relationship with education; this pandemic moment shows we also are a state with a fraught relationship with truth.
South Carolina consistently ranks very low compared to other states in the number of people educated and the quality of education. This is one of the most beautiful places in our nation with an interrelated constellation of some of the ugliest social problems, including low education rankings, poverty, obesity and adverse health outcomes, systemic racism, homophobia and unusually high rates of intimate partner murder.
As a sociology professor at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, I am convinced that one obvious way we can improve the environment on our campuses and bolster the health and economy of the state is to do everything possible to ensure that college-bound students and college and university employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. This will be essential for students to fully enjoy the rich array of opportunities on campus and the intimacy that can result from them.
Yet getting vaccinated does more than that: It also allows us to live out some of the most important lessons imbued in the college experience.
Getting the vaccine shows that we value scientific data and the production of knowledge, both of which are central aspects of any academic enterprise. Going to college is one pathway to becoming a citizen who contributes to the good of the community, and vaccinations are a key part of public health.
As a sociologist, I make it a point to impart to my students many times throughout the semester the importance — actually, the necessity — of thinking about the world beyond ourselves. Getting the vaccine is arguably the strongest current example of an action that individuals can take in their own lives that shows mindful regard and an ethic of care for what it means to inhabit a larger community.
Hundreds of colleges and universities are located in states where it is permissible to mandate vaccinations before people can return to campus. This makes sense. It honors and prioritizes that which we claim higher education is about — robust inquiry and rigorous evaluation of scientific data. Our individual and public health should not depend so heavily on the state in which one lives; nor should the integrity and solvency of our educational system..
Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster signed executive orders ending mask mandates across the state and barring all state agencies, including state colleges and universities, from asking students for proof of vaccination. Although his orders expired when he allowed his latest state of emergency to expire a week ago, legislators are poised to impose similar prohibitions on colleges effective July 1. Interestingly, two of the very best institutions of higher education in our state are Furman and Wofford, both of which are private and are requiring vaccinations. Most of the highest-ranked institutions across the country are requiring vaccinations. This should tell us something.
Why should working in public service toward the betterment of South Carolinians require us to suffer? To ensure the utmost health and safety, the current options for educators seem to be either securing jobs at private schools, even though many of us believe strongly in the mission of public schools, or moving to a state that cares more about the welfare of its citizens.
On every front, we must do better. And it can start with vaccines. The quality of our whole state depends on it.
Deborah J. Cohan, an associate professor of sociology at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, earned her doctorate in sociology at Brandeis University. She is the author of "Welcome to Wherever We Are: A Memoir of Family, Caregiving, and Redemption."