Commentary: SC must act now to prevent more jail deaths

Our community was shaken this month by the video of a black, mentally ill man who died after deputies used pepper spray and numerous electric shocks on him at the Charleston County jail. It was disturbing and shocking and has driven calls for change to prevent it from happening again.
For me, this was personal. Jamal Sutherland was one of my constituents.
And mental illness has pervaded my life, eventually taking the life of my brother.
My brother was a good man. He was caring, giving and a close friend. But the system failed him. His school did not have mental health professionals, only guidance counselors. They recognized that he had certain social deficiencies, despite his excellent grades, and they advised my parents to get him treatment. There was a deeply rooted stigma surrounding mental health at the time, and my father did not want to admit that his son had a mental illness.
My brother joined the Army after graduating high school and was deployed to Iraq for 18 months. I will never know exactly what happened over there, but it changed him permanently. He suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder that, coupled with his mental illness, led him down a dark path. He got into drugs. Hard drugs like cocaine and meth. He robbed gas stations and was in and out of prison for years because he did not want to go back. The horrors he faced in Iraq made him do anything to avoid another deployment.
Near the end of his life, he moved to California, where he lived on the streets, even though he could afford not to. He gave money to people he met because he wanted to. At his core, he was still that caring and generous soul who wanted to help people. It is a tragedy that our world destroyed such a beautiful spirit. My brother did not receive the care or the resources he needed. Because our society has routinely neglected those who have mental illness, my brother was pushed aside and left out in the cold.
When I spoke to Jamal Sutherland's mother and learned of her son’s empathy and compassion, the memories of my brother resurfaced. He shared the qualities that Jamal’s mother described, and I could feel his spirit in the stories she told about her son. Jamal was arrested and was experiencing a mental health crisis when he died in the jail in January. Deputies were removing him from his cell for a bond hearing, and when he resisted, there was a struggle. He never made it to that hearing.
That could have been my brother. For anyone who has a relative or friend with severe mental illness, it could have been your loved one too.
What happened to Jamal was a failure on multiple levels, including our current laws. I, along with state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, have filed several bills to make sure this never happens again. They would further regulate the use of Tasers, prohibit excessive force during arrests, require a mental health evaluation for anyone arrested from a mental health facility, require that a person’s parent or guardian be notified of an arrest and prohibit the use of physical force against a person who is mentally incapacitated. In addition, I will continue to push for more funding for the Department of Mental Health so that more resources are available for those who need it.
Our criminal justice system has many flaws, and this legislation will not fix every problem. But it is a meaningful start that will have an immediate impact. Jamal Sutherland’s death was inexcusable, and there must be justice and accountability in this case. I call on my colleagues at the Statehouse to do their part and help us pass this critical legislation so that Jamal is not just another statistic, but a catalyst for change.
Rep. JA Moore of Hanahan represents District 15 in the S.C. House.