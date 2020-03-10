Commentary: SC Legislature is broken, and it's not why you think

Imagine this help-wanted ad: High-profile position with rigorous application process. Must be able to deal with complex issues, high-pressure situations, constant complaints and long hours. Salary is $10,400 per year.
How many of us would be interested in a job like that? How many of us could afford to take a job like that? It’s something we’ll soon find out, as the two-week window for accepting applications — aka, Statehouse candidate filing period — begins on March 16.
Recently, another good public servant announced that he will not seek reelection to the S.C. House of Representatives. While some people may shout “drain the swamp” or “good riddance” to another entrenched incumbent, nothing could be further from the truth in this case.
Summerville’s Con Chellis is a small businessman, devoted husband and father of three young children. He is not a good ol’ boy.” He is a first-term state representative, and he is exactly the kind of person we need in the House.
In announcing his decision, Chellis said: “I believed that I could serve in the State House making the daily commute to and from Columbia. I came home every night to tend to my family and my business. But with candid humility, that schedule is just not sustainable, and the fact is that we need a representative that can commit to spending more time in Columbia so that our district can receive the attention and advocacy we need. With three young children in sports and with my wife and I both running our own respective businesses, I am simply not the person for the job at this time.”
Unfortunately, typical working South Carolinians like Chellis find it incredibly difficult to serve under our current system, one that is inherently biased toward those with excess time and money. Normal South Carolinians simply do not have the available time or wealth to serve in our state’s General Assembly.
Our state has one of the longest legislative sessions in the country, yet our legislators are the 38th-lowest paid legislators in the country — and, yes, their annual salary really is only $10,400. This has contributed to the creation of a default protected class of career politicians instead of an honest reflection of the citizenry that a true representative democracy demands.
Plenty of people complain that our government is broken, but we can’t really begin to repair our Legislature when just the financial cost of serving automatically shuts out most young and middle-age people, the working class, educators and many others.
As a result, our General Assembly is dominated by attorneys, retirees and the independently wealthy — attorneys and retirees account for 43 percent of our state legislators. There’s nothing inherently wrong with these professions and stations in life, but the voices and experiences of so many other South Carolinians are being ignored.
There isn’t any silver-bullet solution to creating the perfect representative democracy, but most likely, it will require a combination of shorter sessions and better pay balanced with some type of term limits to prevent the anointing of a professional political class.
Without a doubt, this will be a difficult issue to address. But it’s one we must be willing to undertake if we truly want to fix our broken legislative system.
Wesley Donehue is the founder & CEO of Push Digital, a Charleston-based political and digital advertising agency.