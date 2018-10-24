It came in response to the last question of the South Carolina gubernatorial debate on Oct. 17. The question was a significant one, about the importance of religious freedom. Yet, after nearly an hour of back and forth between Gov. Henry McMaster and state Rep. James Smith, it might have been easy to miss. As the moderator rushed to get the question in, I imagine many had already changed the channel.
But if you heard McMaster’s answer, it felt like time stood still — or turned back 50 years. Religious freedom, McMaster said, refers to the freedom of Christians in “the buckle of the Bible Belt” to practice their religion, despite the discriminatory effects it may have upon others, including (as named on the stage that night) Jews, Muslims, and the LGBTQ community.
The question was posed in connection to Miracle Hill Ministries, which handles the vast majority of foster care placements in the Upstate. In keeping with how it understands its mission as a Christian organization, it is Miracle Hill’s policy to place children only in Protestant, heterosexual homes. They maintain this policy despite the fact that there are numerous faith-based organizations that do not discriminate by religion or sexual orientation. Despite the fact that there are loving homes and couples who wish nothing more than to open their doors and hearts to children who need them. Despite the fact that there are, by Miracle Hill’s own admission, “a shortage of foster homes, hundreds more children are waiting.”
And, thanks to McMaster, Miracle Hill receives state funding. It is also pursuing federal with McMaster’s support. As McMaster made clear in the debate, he sees Miracle Hill’s ability to maintain its discriminatory practice on the state’s dime as an expression of the religious freedom guaranteed by both the U.S. and S.C. Constitutions. It’s an inverted and twisted definition of the religious freedom envisioned by our Founding Fathers, at best.
Far from establishing a bastion of Christianity in this so-called Bible Belt, the “Fundamental Constitutions” drafted by John Locke for the Carolina Colony in 1669 promised religious freedom to “Jews, Heathens, and other Dissenters from the purity of the Christian Religion.”
And what was worse in the recent debate, as McMaster defended the public funding of Miracle Hill’s discriminatory practice, he further asserted: “They’re not hurting anybody by doing that.”
Lived experience tells a far different story.
They’re hurting the Jewish and Catholic families who have essentially been told they are not fit to parent in the state of South Carolina.
They’re hurting the children being deprived of a stable home because worthy applicants are screened through a religious litmus test.
And they’re hurting all those who face religious discrimination because South Carolina’s citizens, and their children, see what those in the highest offices in our land are doing and think it is OK to practice discrimination themselves. The very next day after the debate, I heard of a middle school student, at a local public school here in Charleston, who sat down at a table in her class and was told: “This table is for Christians only.”
McMaster seems worried that those of minority religions are infringing upon majority Christian practice. But South Carolina knows what religious freedom really does and must look like: every religion sharing equal space and opportunity with one another. Religious freedom means that everyone must have a seat at the table — at every table — and it begins with holding our governor accountable for making sure ample places are set.
Rabbi Stephanie M. Alexander is the senior rabbi of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim in Charleston.