Commentary: SC General Assembly must take these steps to protect our right to vote

The uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of our daily lives. We have all had to work together to make adjustments in order to keep ourselves, loved ones and neighbors safe. These adjustments may seem inconvenient or trivial at times, but the common goal we are ultimately working toward is to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.
Much like we have had to alter the way we shop for groceries or go to work each day, we need to make some changes to the way South Carolinians will vote in November in order to keep people safe. The system of standing in long lines and crowded polling places is not only flawed in its operations, but incredibly dangerous in the middle of a public health crisis.
Voting is a fundamental American right. When circumstances like those we now face threaten that right, we must take measures to protect it. The very foundation of our democracy relies on citizens casting their ballots. It's incumbent on our state government to step in and ensure this process is not undermined in November.
As the state Senate reconvenes to take up election issues, our hope is that we will be able to greatly expand access to absentee ballots for South Carolinians. Since the start of the pandemic, election officials have pleaded with state legislators to take proactive measures to protect voting rights in our state. Now, just two months before a major presidential election, we are finally being called back to tackle this. Time is running out, but if we make smart decisions we can still protect our democratic process for November.
According to state election officials, absentee ballots in the June primary elections increased by 213%. Absentee ballots sent by mail increased by 370%. If those trends continue in the general election, over 1 million voters will cast their ballots by mail. One million South Carolinians are relying on us to make sure their vote counts. We cannot undermine our democracy, and we cannot let them down.
There are steps we can take to make certain our election will be safe, secure and efficient. First, we must reinstate the “state of emergency” option for voters to request an absentee ballot like we did in June. This allows any registered voter to access a mail-in ballot and avoid potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 at their public polling place on Election Day. The pandemic is certainly reason enough to allow people to request a ballot this way.
Second, at the recommendation of state election officials, we have to give them more time to process these ballots. With 1 million (or potentially more) ballots being mailed back to county offices, we have to ensure that there are sufficient time and resources available for each of these ballots to be counted. As the law now stands, the system will be overwhelmed and our election results simply will not be accurate. There is too much at stake to risk this.
Other steps we need to consider taking are allowing voters to request an absentee ballot online to help streamline the process, removing the witness requirements on absentee ballots, extending early voting to alleviate strain on polling places on Election Day, and allowing curbside and drop box voting at designated locations.
Beyond those measures, we need to make sure that physical polling places will still be safe on Election Day. We need more polling places and more poll workers, which will require additional funding we must be willing to spend. There needs to be personal protective equipment available to these workers, barriers between voting machines and ways to enforce social distancing. These are simple and safe steps that will protect our democratic process as well as save lives.
Most other states have already made adjustments to voting processes to protect their citizens. South Carolina is lagging behind. Despite what some who strive to suppress voters may have you believe, removing barriers built up by an unprecedented public health crisis will not threaten the legitimacy of our elections. Denying citizens of their rights will.
No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. It is up to the General Assembly to ensure South Carolinians are not faced with that choice.
State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, represents District 40 and Sen. Ronnie A. Sabb, D-Greeleyville, represents District 31.