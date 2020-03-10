Commentary: SC education bill causes more problems than it solves

The Post and Courier’s praise for the education bill that passed the Senate last week glosses over numerous problems with the bill.
Although S.419 does eliminate “nearly all the despised standardized tests not required by the federal government,” it also adds a host of formative assessments to “track student performance from kindergarten through twelfth grade,” which will both increase testing and add to teacher duties.
Although it “promises unencumbered time for teachers,” it does so by requiring the Education Department to create “a plan that directs the principal of each elementary school having kindergarten through fifth grade to provide all full-time teachers who are assigned to a classroom with at least thirty minutes of unencumbered time on each regular school day.”
In real life, this becomes an unfunded mandate for districts to figure out, with poorer districts likely doing nothing. The state passed almost identical language in 1984, and if it hasn’t been enforcing that, what would make anyone think it will enforce even weaker language?
The editorial also lauds the bill’s “extremely important district takeover provisions.” But much discussion of those provisions has been centered on a school “turnaround” plan used in Tennessee, which, according to Vanderbilt University, has not resulted in gains for students there. What has resulted in gains in Tennessee, unsurprisingly, is providing help and assistance to districts without taking them over.
The editorial, like recent pieces in other S.C. outlets, ignores what I believe is the bill’s essence: S.419 and sister bill H.3759 take ALEC legislation (much of the Read to Succeed language, for example, is very similar to ALEC’s “A+ Literacy Act”), corporate favors (the required “Lexiles” and “Quantiles” are the intellectual property of testing company Metametrics) and intensified bureaucracy, and slam them together into a mess that neither increases funding nor fixes many of the glaring problems with our top-heavy education system.
And this bill costs a lot of money. According to the fiscal impact statement for H.3759, “SDE indicates that [Section 22] will increase general fund expenses by $2,782,592 in FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21 for one FTE, licenses for Lexile and Quantile reporting, programming for Lexile and Quantile reporting, and extensive training.”
Meanwhile, base student cost is underfunded by about $618 per student, according to Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, while the proposed House budget increases it by only $11 per student.
The millions spent on this bill should instead be going to increase per-pupil funding.
This bill is a handful of half-baked ideas that don’t work well together in a real classroom; what we need instead is a Legislature that will put more effort into fully funding base student cost and taking real steps to address the teacher retention and recruitment crisis.
Steve Nuzum is a public high school English teacher from Columbia and an area representative for SC for Ed.