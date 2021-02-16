Commentary: SC DOT's 'Complete Streets' policy reflects Charleston's priorities

Today, I stand in support of, and in gratitude to, S.C. Transportation Secretary Christy Hall’s establishment of a “Complete Streets” policy that “requires and encourages a safe, comfortable, integrated transportation network for all users regardless of age, ability, income, ethnicity or mode of transportation.” This is a powerful statement that sets the tone for transportation efforts now and into the future.
The city of Charleston passed its Complete Streets resolution in 2008 and included a commitment to transportation equity in its Citywide Transportation Plan in 2018. I salute the state Department of Transportation for its work on this important policy, which clearly reflects our shared priorities and the many ideas that have emerged from our partnerships.
From the secretary’s office to the district level, the agency has been an outstanding partner to the city on a number of large-scale complete streets efforts, including the BUILD grant awarded for the Ashley River bike/pedestrian bridge, the Lowcountry Lowline and the Lowcountry Rapid Transit bus system.
Additionally, we have identified a number of smaller efforts that continue to move the needle on complete streets, such as Project 700 Crosswalks to improve safety at signalized intersections, funding for road safety audits on troublesome corridors, piloting of “parklets” on state-owned roads and the implementation of the city’s first protected bike lane on Brigade Street.
Together, these projects have begun to create a network of safe transportation options for all, and it’s critical that these efforts continue.
There is perhaps no greater demonstration of that need than Charleston’s ranking as the No. 1 city in the state for bike and pedestrian deaths and injuries. In fact, four of the state’s 10 most dangerous streets for cyclists and pedestrians can be found right here in Charleston.
As we continue working to ensure the safety of all who travel throughout our city, we must also prioritize measures that promote equitable access to transportation.
It’s no surprise that our regional transit system is a critical resource for citizens who do not own their own vehicles, as they rely on it heavily to commute to and from their homes and workplaces. Additionally, people of color make up 70% of the region’s transit riders, with 73% of all riders making $45,000 or less per year. And while 89% of the region’s transit riders walk or bike to their transit stops, only 25% of those stops have a shelter or bench that allows passengers to wait safely and comfortably.
To address these issues, we must continue to work closely with our partners — the Transportation Department, Charleston County, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and CARTA — on innovative solutions to plan, fund, design and build updated infrastructure. With this state policy now in place, we can move forward with the assurance that all local agencies are on the same page regarding the goals of future transportation projects.
I look forward to continuing to work with Secretary Hall and Department of Transportation staff to ensure that all people, no matter what mode of transportation they choose, are able to travel safely and efficiently throughout our city.
Keith Benjamin is the city of Charleston's transportation director.