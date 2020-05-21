Commentary: SC Aquarium reopens doors to celebrate 20th anniversary

“Aquariums, to me, are like cathedrals … so splendid.” — Pat Conroy
Pat Conroy was moved to express these words shortly before the South Carolina Aquarium opened its doors in 2000. As a founding board member and chronicler of the Lowcountry, he was struck by the power of the Aquarium to inspire a sense of awe and reverence.
Now our doors are opening again this Memorial Day weekend. We will celebrate our 20th anniversary by inviting the public to return and experience the wonders of our natural world.
Conroy couldn’t have foreseen that a global pandemic would threaten the Aquarium’s existence 20 years later, but I am certain he would appreciate the role we can play in helping a community come together again in renewal and regeneration. At the very heart of our mission is a commitment to ensuring the survival of species — including our own.
Children come to the Aquarium with wide-open eyes and a sense of playful exploration. For most, it represents their first face-to-face encounter with an American alligator or a goliath grouper. Since opening two decades ago, we’ve served more than a million schoolchildren with our STEM education programs. Some of the children who first visited in 2000 are now the environmental stewards of a new generation, including many who have elected to pursue careers in science and education.
A journey through the Aquarium follows a path from the mountains upstate to the Lowcountry’s salt marshes and the sea beyond. Along the way, our guests encounter amazing success stories like our rescued American bald eagle, Liberty, who serves as an ambassador for a species once near extinction but now recovered thanks to the Endangered Species Act. Other animals, from the robust redhorse to our resident loggerhead sea turtle, Caretta, give voice to species still threatened by pollution, habitat loss and climate change.
We did not begin with a sea turtle rehabilitation program in our blueprint, but we quickly responded to the call from our partners at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to save sick and injured turtles shortly after opening. Today, our Sea Turtle Care Center is the world’s most sophisticated treatment facility for sea turtles, and a highlight of visiting the Aquarium is witnessing the power of patients recovering and preparing for their return to the ocean.
As resilient as sea turtles are — they have survived more than 100 million years — they now need our help to survive into the future. The Aquarium approaches resilience as a framework for navigating an uncertain future, with science as our north star. Especially in this age of COVID-19, the lesson is obvious: We need to better prepare for global eventualities anticipated by scientists and corroborated by data.
That is why the Aquarium launched its Resilience Initiative for Coastal Education (RICE) five years ago, to ensure our readiness for a climate that is rapidly changing. We are conducting research on the impact of salt marsh degradation, and developing tools to predict the impact of sea level rise and storm surge. Just this month, we announced a new partnership with Charleston County and the College of Charleston to collaborate with NASA in developing innovative technology and solutions to adapt to a warming planet and rising seas.
We have evolved to meet the needs of our community over these past 20 years, beginning as a science-based attraction where guests can be engaged and inspired, becoming along the way an indispensable resource for STEM education, and assuming our position today as a leading conservation institution. In this time of COVID-19, we recognize even more how important our role is as a gathering place for our community, and we can’t wait to welcome our public back.
The scientific method informs all of our decisions, and as we reopen our doors, we have taken every precaution to ensure the safest environment for all who visit. We are restricting the number of guests who can enter, we are routinely disinfecting our building and all high-touch areas, and we are regularly monitoring our own team’s health and requiring them to wear masks in serving our public. We ask that all of our guests also consider what is in the best interest of maintaining community health.
We are proud to be an integral part of the Charleston landscape after our first two decades. We invite you to come and celebrate our 20th anniversary, and join us in a rebirth of wonder.
Kevin Mills is president and CEO of the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston.