Commentary: Save Charleston from rising seas

Without question, Charleston is an American historical treasure. It’s where the first shots of the Civil War rang out at Fort Sumter. Centuries-old oak trees overhang elegant antebellum houses and gardens in the French Quarter and along The Battery. From the rice plantations along the surrounding rivers to the City Market, Charleston provides a clear picture of how our country has developed over the centuries.
Now imagine Charleston as a modern-day underwater Atlantis. As heartbreaking as it is to contemplate, the truth is that some of the most historic parts of this fair city may one day be below the Atlantic Ocean’s surface unless we change the trajectory of the climate crisis. Already, the seas are expected to rise as much as 4 feet by the end of this century, according to the National Climate Assessment.
Tragically, while humans can adapt and reluctantly retreat to higher ground, the same can’t be said for our historic sites. Meaningful moments happen where they happened, and once they are lost to rising seas, we will irretrievably lose key parts of our national heritage. It is one of the great under-told tragedies of the growing climate crisis.
Understanding this danger, Environment America filed an amicus brief Friday in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to challenge the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, a new set of regulations created by the Trump administration. Unless it can be defeated in court, this plan will sharply increase U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, driving global warming and spurring an even greater rise in sea levels.
Not surprisingly, Charleston isn’t alone when it comes to the danger the Affordable Clean Energy Rule presents. The United States’ past is under threat from coast to coast, because when many of our ancestors first came to North America, they settled along the shores of our great country. From these strategic locations, small settlements grew into our nation’s most iconic historic cities.
With that in mind, we must be committed to a future in which our children and future generations can walk and touch the places where our ancestors and founding fathers made history happen. Our representatives in Washington should feel the same way. After all, more than two hundred congressional districts lie along the coast. That means that almost half of the U.S. Congress represents areas in these threatened zones.
For the sake of our shared history, we must all push our elected leaders to put a stop to rolling back environmental protections. Our nation’s heritage depends on it.
Ultimately, all Americans should ask themselves this question: Can we continue to ignore the climate crisis and risk a watery demise for our historic coasts, or will we give our most beloved cities and towns a fighting chance to stay above water?
Andrea McGimsey is senior director of global warming solutions at Environment America. She is the former executive director of two National Historic Landmarks.