Commentary: Santee Cooper critics wrong to ignore customer satisfaction, recent reforms

As lawmakers consider the future ownership of Santee Cooper, they should first look to what its current owners — South Carolina’s citizens — think about the utility. According to the widely respected, nonpartisan research firm MarketSearch, 93 percent of Santee Cooper’s residential customers say they are satisfied with the service they receive, with nearly 60 percent of them highly satisfied.

There is no doubt that since its founding in 1934, Santee Cooper has had some challenges. The same could be said of any sizable entity that has been operating for nearly 100 years, even one that doesn’t use large-scale, cutting-edge, constantly evolving technology to provide essential services to a diverse population of millions.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but that hasn’t stopped Santee Cooper from striving for continuous improvement to provide safer, cheaper and more efficient electricity to its 2 million customers.

In July 2019, Santee Cooper demonstrated its commitment to continuous improvement and excellent service by tapping Mark Bonsall as its president and CEO.

Bonsall is known in the public power community as a problem-solver and a proven leader. He has earned a reputation as a reformer who gets results, understands the benefits and the challenges of public power and knows how to improve a utility’s operations so that it can provide the safest, most reliable service at the lowest cost to its customers.

Bonsall’s acumen, leadership skills and knowledge of public power made him a successful CEO for the community-owned utility Salt River Project in Phoenix and a longtime member of the American Public Power Association Board of Directors.

Less than one year into his tenure, Bonsall has already begun implementing significant reforms to reduce Santee Cooper’s debt and adding state-of-the-art solar energy sources to the utility. These kinds of solutions will enable Santee Cooper to continue to provide the kind of high-quality service ratepayers and taxpayers currently enjoy.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

It is because Santee Cooper operates under a not-for-profit, state-owned utility model that it can respond to the needs and concerns of the customers it serves. Unlike some utilities in the United States, Santee Cooper is wholly accountable to its customers: the people of South Carolina. This unique accountability is why so many communities across America operate public power utilities, and many have begun exploring a move to public power in recent years.

From Fayetteville, N.C., to Nashville, Tenn., public power customers are enjoying the many benefits of public power. And in cities such as Boulder, Colo., and San Francisco, customers are making strides toward community-owned, not-for-profit power.

This fundamental bond with its customers is why, despite a century’s worth of economic shift and technological innovation, Santee Cooper has been able to provide affordable and reliable electricity to residents of the Palmetto State, earning it the support and loyalty it enjoys today.

South Carolinians have made it clear they are pleased with the service they receive from their not-for-profit public power provider. And Santee Cooper has the leadership and plan in place to continue to improve and remain accountable to the communities it serves.

I hope South Carolina lawmakers respect the views of their constituents and place public interest first in their upcoming decisions about Santee Cooper’s future.

Joy Ditto is president and CEO of the American Public Power Association, a trade organization that advocates for the nation’s 2,000 public power utilities.