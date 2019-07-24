It is my privilege to have been entrusted by the Santee Cooper Board of Directors with the role as its new president and CEO, and to work with the board and others to transform its future. Originally from Arizona, I previously worked for a similar public enterprise, the Salt River Project. SRP supplies water and electricity to much of central Arizona, including Phoenix and environs, so I have some familiarity with the purposes and importance of Santee Cooper.
While not brand new to South Carolina, my reintroduction to this great state has been most enjoyable — the very warm and cordial people, the intense abundance of nature, and the fishing! Both the desert and the Lowcountry possess unique and enjoyable forms of incredible beauty. Thank you for inviting me to be a part of such a magnificent place.
Retiring last year after 41 years of service at SRP, the last seven as CEO, SRP was in excellent condition upon my departure. My contributions to SRP, through a lifetime of dedication, are a point of professional and personal pride.
It is natural to ask why might one come out of retirement, move across the country, and take on this job. First and foremost, I have known Santee Cooper through industry association for several decades — its history, its good work, its wonderful employees, its community involvement and support of economic development, and its significance to the state of South Carolina. Secondly, I know of its record as a utility – clearly superior reliability, price competitiveness, and enviable public and employee safety. So I consider Santee Cooper to be a good utility, but one with a bad problem directly tied to the decision to build V.C. Summer Units 2 & 3. That is what drove me to accept this challenge: to find a way to avoid throwing the baby out with the bathwater. I believe that is both possible and preferable, or otherwise wouldn’t be here.
Many years ago at SRP, in the face of a rapidly transforming utility industry, we undertook an intense effort to define our “winning proposition,” a “ten words or less” statement of future direction for success. This proved very difficult as that kind of brevity is hard to capture, but we got it down to seven words. We concluded that we must be “leaner, greener, and even more customer-centric.” We did not let this conclusion gather dust on a shelf. We decisively acted on these words.
We radically de-risked our generating fleet, turning away from large, capital-intensive central station plants, whether coal or nuclear. We incorporated massive new amounts of renewable energy, whether solar, wind or geothermal, and backed it with batteries and gas. We tied renewables to large industrial loads, landing Apple in our service territory, and increasing Intel’s presence. All of these steps drastically reduced our emissions profile. Because these steps reduced high fixed costs, we lightened our balance sheet and became more financially flexible. We fully implemented a bi-directional smart grid, enabling many new customer options that generate shared savings on both sides of the meter. We achieved more than a 20% system average price advantage over neighboring utilities. Along the way we earned some 42 J.D. Power awards and recognitions for excellence in customer service.
New technologies and approaches, and the mindset to deploy them, can absolutely bring about these favorable results. These lessons are directly applicable to Santee Cooper. Its board, employees and customers are more than ready for these new directions. So this is my new job. I am excited about it, and respectfully ask the court of public opinion, and particularly the good people of the state’s electric cooperatives, for the latitude to complete this job.
Thank you in advance for that courtesy as Santee Cooper moves toward a leaner, greener and more customer-centric future.
Mark Bonsall is president and CEO of Santee Cooper.