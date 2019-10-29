The Environmental Protection Agency recently announced plans to update lead-testing requirements for the water we drink. Nationally, concern about water quality and availability is growing, and South Carolina communities have had their own issues with contaminated water. The Post and Courier published an editorial in July supporting regulators’ ability to enforce standards and shut down providers who repeatedly fall short.

Safe drinking water is that critical — for our own health and well-being and for the economic health of our community. But safe drinking water relies on licensed, trained water treatment operators to keep the water flowing, which is another growing concern. Roughly half of the operators and other industry personnel working today will be eligible to retire in the next three to five years.

Santee Cooper operates two drinking water systems that serve some 200,000 consumers in the Lowcountry, and these systems are growing. The Santee Cooper Regional Water System on Lake Moultrie is the oldest and largest, and it stands as a pioneering example of successful multi-agency cooperation.

The effort to bring the plant online in 1994 involved many local, state and federal entities, including Santee Cooper and the Army Corps of Engineers. The Lake Moultrie Water Agency then was created to manage the system’s water capacity, and the agency sells water wholesale to the city of Goose Creek, Berkeley County Water & Sanitation, the Moncks Corner Public Works Commission and the Summerville Commissioners of Public Works. When advocates organized to form another water system closer to I-95, they followed the same model: The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency includes representatives from Berkeley, Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties and the town of Santee, and that system is addressing a need for reliable, safe water throughout that rural stretch.

Editorial: Demand clean drinking water in South Carolina To ensure all South Carolinians have safe drinking water, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control needs greater authority to compel dozens of failing rural water systems to join forces with their neighbors to create economies of scale capable of financing upgrades that would be unaffordable otherwise.

Santee Cooper’s water systems provide safe drinking water to some of South Carolina’s fastest-growing communities. The two systems produce excellent water – it is reliable, safe, and tastes great. In fact, the South Carolina Rural Water Association’s “Best Tasting Water” award has ping-ponged between the systems for several years. Part of that success is because we also control the lakes that supply the water systems, which means we can focus on water quality “at the source.”

Santee Cooper needs a pipeline of licensed professionals to keep that water flowing. Becoming a licensed water operator takes three to four years, during which they master skills for laboratory and computer testing and monitoring, and learn how to operate equipment involved in the treatment process. Just like the larger industry, half of our current water system employees are nearing retirement eligibility. Because these jobs are specialized and few in number, they aren’t an obvious career choice for students plotting their future. Fortunately, we’re working on a plan to change that.

Santee Cooper recently started an apprenticeship program, and by next year we hope to have four apprentices at our Moultrie plant and one at the Marion facility. We’re also launching a high school internship program. And on Oct. 23, we had 80 students from several Berkeley County high schools come to the Lake Moultrie plant, where they learned about the importance of safe drinking water, the water treatment process and what skills they’d need to work there.

We didn’t pick the day randomly: Oct. 23 was “Imagine A Day Without Water.” Nationwide, some 1,000 organizations were expected to join in this fifth annual campaign to raise awareness about the crucial need for investment in the nation’s water systems and the importance of not taking water for granted.

Santee Cooper’s water systems are the result of great community vision and a solid investment of time, talent and resources. The collaboration behind them should serve as a model for developing new sustainable water treatment systems, which are needed for the health and economic well-being in many rural communities.

Brian Lynch is Santee Cooper’s manager of environmental resources and water systems.