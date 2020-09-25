Commentary: Ruth Bader Ginsburg brought rights to the fight

Let’s rewind to February 2017.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, along with her co-authors, was set to appear at the Newseum to promote her book.
Except there’s one problem: The Newseum needed a bigger room. Ginsburg’s function was moved to George Washington University because of overwhelming demand. Her event originally was scheduled for the Newseum’s Annenberg Theater, which seats about 600, balcony and all. GW’S Lisner Auditorium is closer to about 1,550.
Sadly, Ginsburg died at age 87 on Sept. 18, prompting the Big 3 cable networks to invoke wall-to-wall coverage. The indefatigable Ginsburg, who had survived bouts with cancer four times, was a modern-day heroine for many.
She fought for women’s rights, civil rights, voting rights, gay-marriage rights, men’s rights, affirmative action rights, health care rights.
Said 83-year-old professor Jane Allyn Piliavin to InsideSources: “All academically minded women who are thinking people absolutely revere her.” Dr. Piliavin teaches a class in the sociology of sports, a male-dominated academic genre, at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Like Thurgood Marshall, Ginsburg applied her craft as a civil rights attorney before joining the Supremes. Marshall was black and represented the NAACP; Ginsburg was female and Jewish and was associated with the American Civil Liberties Union.
In 1954, Marshall won Brown v. Board of Education before the Supreme Court, a case that essentially struck down legal segregation in the school system.
In 1975, Ginsburg presented her arguments in the Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld case before the High Court. In that case, she represented Stephen Wiesenfeld, whose wife died during childbirth.
Wiesenfeld, who suddenly found himself raising their newborn son alone, sought to obtain his higher-earning wife’s Social Security survivor benefits.
Remember, the Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935, an era when most women didn’t work outside of the home and husbands were assigned as the sole breadwinners. Section “402(g)” of the SSA stated that survivor benefits were granted to widows only, not widowers.
Ginsburg’s argument on behalf of Wiesenfeld was two-fold: That men could be sole caregivers, too, and that by not being able to accept a wife’s Social Security, those benefits accumulated by women in effect were being devalued, thereby creating gender inequality.
Ryan Park once served as RBG’s law clerk at the Supreme Court. In fact, the Wiesenfeld case affected Park’s entire family.
Just read his first-person essay headlined “What Ruth Bader Ginsburg Taught Me About Being a Stay-at-Home Dad,” published in The Atlantic magazine five years ago.
Park, in that essay, referred to RBG as “The Boss” from his clerk tenure; he also noted her magnanimous side in that all six cases she argued before the Supreme Court included male plaintiffs, and in four, her only client was a man.
Last year, at the annual National Book Festival on Labor Day Weekend 2019, Ginsburg spoke before an audience of about 4,000 in a huge convention ballroom — replete with a standing ovation as she walked onto the dais and again at the end.
Ginsburg didn’t waste any time that morning as she talked health from the beginning: “How am I feeling? Well, first, this audience can see that I am alive, and I am on my way to being very well.”
One woman in the RBG line said she flew from Boston to Washington the day before just to see Ginsburg. For many attendees, that appearance was the first — and last — time they would see Ginsburg in person.
Soon after the announcement of RBG’S death, thousands of mourners and admirers flocked to the Supreme Court building. One of them was Alexandra Owens, a black woman who, coincidentally, turned 30 years old the day of Ginsburg’s death.
While walking her dog amid a mixture of flowers, photos, placards, thank-you notes, dolls, candles, music and television cameras at RBG’s makeshift shrine near the Court’s steps, Owens, a marketing and events manager, told InsideSources: “Her fight for gender equity benefits every working woman in the country and their families. Not just women but everyone.”
One last note: Remember Stephen Wiesenfeld, the guy whom Ginsburg represented in the ‘70s during that widower’s rights case? Well, he remarried at age 71 in 2014 after 42 years of single life.
Guess who officiated Wiesenfeld’s wedding?
“The Boss.”
Gregory Clay is a Washington columnist and former assistant sports editor for McClatchy-Tribune News Service. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.