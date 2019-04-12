As chairman and principal owner of the Charleston RiverDogs, I believe it is necessary to respond to Steve Bailey’s criticism of the city’s leadership’s vision nearly 20 years ago for a ballpark within sight of the beautiful Ashley River, and the amount the city has spent over the past 17 years on the ballpark where the RiverDogs and The Citadel now play their baseball games.
In the interest of brevity, I will leave it to others to address the factual inaccuracies and distortions in Mr. Bailey’s column and instead address the core misunderstanding on which his analysis is based.
Simply stated, Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park is called a ballpark and not a stadium for a very good reason — it was conceived to be a community resource utilized for much more than the playing of professional and collegiate baseball games.
The field, concourse and suite levels have hosted many non-baseball events, including numerous charitable fundraisers, Spoleto-related attractions, community engagement initiatives and countless entertainment and recreational activities.
The Riley Park Club, opened in 2017 and built with more than $3 million in funding provided mostly by the RiverDogs’ ownership, hosted more than 150 non-baseball events last year alone, many of which were held for the benefit of nonprofit organizations in the community. The city itself has the right to use the facility and the club for other events that it may select or wish to promote.
Beyond that, and also ignored by Mr. Bailey, the ballpark has played an important role in the economic development of the city, some of the results which are now clearly visible in the areas immediately next to the ballpark. It is almost perfectly positioned to facilitate enhancement of adjacent Brittlebank Park should the city decide in the future to further encourage its citizens’ use of that parkland.
What is missing from Mr. Bailey’s column, apart from factual precision, is any concept of vision regarding how an investment by the city and others — whether it be in a ballpark or other important quality of life or economic development opportunities — can help a community develop, as Charleston has, into one of the iconic cities in America.
There clearly are difficulties and challenges, as there are elsewhere in the country, but the history of Charleston’s governance and development in recent decades, under successive administrations and city councils, demonstrates the critical importance of having the wisdom and courage to invest in initiatives that make life better and, in the case of the ballpark, create priceless memory-building experiences that are central to a vibrant community.
Marvin Goldklang is the principal owner and chairman of the Charleston RiverDogs.