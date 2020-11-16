Commentary: Rising cost of land affects nonprofits responding to the housing crisis

The housing crisis in America has been headed to a dire point for many years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed it over the edge.

Housing-insecure families, who already live in substandard and potentially dangerous housing, now face the risk of eviction due to mass unemployment from the pandemic. Now, more than ever, what we do at East Cooper Habitat for Humanity is critical to our community.

Most of our homeowners are frontline workers: educators, health care workers and first responders.

In addition to their demanding jobs and family life, they have pulled themselves out of poverty, put hard labor into building their home and educated themselves on financial responsibility to qualify for a mortgage and hold the deed to their home.

Quality of life for them and their children improves as soon as they move into the new home and they continue to thrive for many years after.

We are now building our 78th home in the East Cooper community. As of Nov. 12, the applicant list for our next community was 65 names long. That is 65 families interested in applying for one of only two homes that will be built on our next plot of land in north Mount Pleasant. And the list will continue to grow.

A roof over our heads and four walls to keep us safe is a basic human right.

The housing crisis is becoming detrimental to nonprofits such as East Cooper Habitat for Humanity because the cost of land is exorbitantly more than many nonprofits can afford.

In 2015, we purchased land in north Mount Pleasant that allowed us to build five homes. Last month, we closed on a property that cost us almost the same amount, and we will be able to build only two homes on that land.

These two plots of land are less than a mile from each other, in the same ZIP code, with similar neighboring homes. The price of land will continue to rise east of the Cooper River and along the Cainhoy corridor.

How can we be a viable solution to the housing crisis in our community if there is a risk that one day we won’t be able to build here?

We need your help to continue our mission. On Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday will be a global day of generosity, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform communities around the world.

Please consider East Cooper Habitat for Humanity as a recipient of this generosity by visiting our website or Facebook page. Your kindness will change the lives of many families waiting for a home of their own.

Gabrielle Yarbrough is development director for East Cooper Habitat for Humanity.