Commentary: 'Restorative practices' is wrong answer for school discipline

The Post and Courier recently reported that a majority of Charleston County School Board members supports transitioning from the district’s current discipline plan to a "restorative practices" model. While their stated motive of equality is honorable, the change would drive more teachers out of the profession and diminish our children’s ability to receive a quality education.
Restorative practices asks students to talk out their misbehavior in therapy circles with their teachers and counselors. The practice aims to reduce inequities by providing an alternative to traditional consequences like suspension, which tend to affect minorities at a higher rate than whites.
Teachers understand the concern. They have a special compassion for the traditionally underserved. The evidence on restorative practices, however, suggests that it hurts minorities more than it helps.
Recent studies by the RAND Corp. from schools that shifted to restorative practices show that student performance deteriorated after the change. Math scores for black students worsened.
Surveyed students said their teachers struggled more to manage classroom behavior. They reported more bullying. They said more instructional time was lost due to disruptive classmates.
Some districts where restorative practices are used have banned suspensions for nonviolent behavior. After Philadelphia did so, academic achievement plunged, truancy spiked and suspensions for violent behavior rose, according to a study by Lacoe and Steinberg.
These outcomes are not unexpected.
One of the goals of restorative practices is to keep misbehaving students in the classroom, so they remain there, free to obstruct the learning of their peers. When they realize they are immune from meaningful consequences, their behavior deteriorates along with the academic aspirations of their victimized classmates.
The rise in more serious misconduct (including criminal arrests) is likely generated by restorative practices' goal of letting lower-level misbehaviors pass with impunity. When schools fail to enforce rules for minor infractions, they mushroom into more serious offenses.
Restorative practices sessions can go on for hours, precluding teachers from preparing high-quality lessons. Restorative practices require fountains of money to provide “necessary” consultants and training. This is money that won’t be used to reduce class sizes, which would be a much greater help to our neediest students.
The reluctance to suspend children is understandable, but there are other options that take disruptive students away from their audience while keeping them under instructional supervision. These include in-school suspension and Saturday school.
Like teachers, parents understand the appeal of restorative practices. But one day it will be your child who is punched in the mouth or groped in the bathroom. At that moment, having your child “talk it out” with the students who are making school a living hell won’t sound so reasonable. When enough parents wake up to that reality, the trend will be over.
So instead of following trends, our district should set them. The Charleston County School District has taken great strides to close the discipline gap with its Progressive Discipline Plan. This plan ensures that students receive identical consequences for identical misbehavior, and it requires meaningful conversation with students so relationships can be developed without sacrificing the learning of others.
This plan has been copied by other districts. It is constantly revised to meet the needs of students. Since it has been in place for barely four years, we should give it a chance to work before we replace it with a copy of a system that is failing elsewhere.
We have heard much about compassion for misbehaving students, but we rarely hear of compassion for those whose educations are held hostage by the chaotic misconduct of their disruptive peers. These victims are minorities, too, and like all students, they deserve safe, orderly schools where teachers are focused on academics.
Charleston's schools can lead the way by paying attention to the largest group of who have truly been treated inequitably by the system: the ordinary students of all colors and backgrounds who just want to learn and pursue their dreams in peace.
Jody Stallings is director of the Charleston Teacher Alliance.