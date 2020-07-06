Commentary: Replace Calhoun with a monument that reflects, builds community in Charleston

Now that the statue of John C. Calhoun has come down, the question arises: What do we put in its place?
A range of good suggestions about specific individuals and groups has been offered. I would like to suggest that the replacement be something that Charlestonians across the spectrum could appreciate and feel connected to.
Rather than lifting up a sole individual or group, leaving others out, I recommend a monument to Charleston. It could symbolize where we have been as a community and what we are striving toward.
The nearby Holocaust Memorial, for example, represents not an individual but an idea — i.e., remembrance — and inspires the viewer to think about the future.
To select ideas for the design, suggestions could be solicited from the community so people could be a part of it. A diverse commission could make the final decisions, and a talented architect or artist could transform the concept into the final form.
Ideas will vary. One might be dynamic, representing the ongoing tension between our ideals, like freedom, hope, love or faith, and our shortcomings, like racism, selfishness, greed or others that we and our pastors know all too well.
Or it might be straightforward. For example, John Kennedy’s burial site offers a flame; the 9/11 Memorial in New York City features a waterfall and pool with the names of the victims of the attack listed around it. The nearby Holocaust Memorial is sculptural.
Community design ideas are important because the monument would become like a mirror and help answer the questions: How does Charleston see itself? What do we aspire to be?
On or around the Charleston “monument” could be names inclusive of our 17th-, 18th- and 19th-century past as well as some from the 20th and 21st centuries. Good candidates have been suggested, and others should be considered such as the Charleston firefighters and the Emanuel Nine and its survivors.
Like the S.C. Hall of Fame, there might be an initial set of names and a set added each year, nominated from two groups — the deceased and the living — thereby linking past and present and engaging the public annually.
As a Vietnam infantry veteran, what I found most important to the mother of a friend killed there was whether his name was on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall. How he died or why was not her question. Instead, was he remembered? That’s a key we should keep in mind: remembrance. Another is the future: What are we striving toward?
Because so many people see education as vital, schools and colleges could be connected to help the Charleston monument become an agent of change. Students could be taught about Charleston’s history and how to strive toward a better future.
Students could write about Charleston and those honored by the monument, or draw or paint them, or create music. Since good teachers and students are creative, the list could go on, but the Charleston monument would give them focus.
The city could develop places where people can learn more, and its museums, historic sites and new Visitors’ Center could team up, for each has much to offer regarding ideals that make Charleston Charleston.
A short distance from the monument’s site stand the Borough Houses, still owned by the descendants of slaves who trace their history to plantations like Drayton Hall and further, according to oral history, to the founding of Charles Towne in the 1670s. The Borough Houses, used for public programs by Spoleto, MOJA, the Gullah-Geechee Corridor and more, constitute a resource other cities would capitalize on in a New-York minute.
Other good ideas may arise, but I think the focus should be on a design that represents Charleston. That’s no easy task. But the result would accent what we have in common and what we strive toward.
As the fate of monuments is decided across the nation, Charleston could again lead the way.
George McDaniel is president of McDaniel Consulting and executive director emeritus of Drayton Hall.