There is no question that science-based decision-making is facing a wide variety of challenges these days. In all facets of our society, there are many who would dismiss accepted scientific consensus and obfuscate our true level of understanding on everything from changing climate to vaccine safety. Through a number of different roles, I have had the opportunity to work with elected officials, agency managers, regulators and public sector scientists. I have done so for more than 25 years.
I am a climate scientist. To be more specific, I am a coastal geologist who helps a variety of different entities (from individual property owners to large federal agencies) understand and plan for rising sea levels and other coastal hazards (erosion, storms). I was a co-author of a sea level rise report for the state of North Carolina that was squashed by our legislature. I know what it is like to feel slighted or ignored by the decision-makers we hope to reach.
You might imagine that I would feel a strong sense of kinship with those in federal or state service who get so fed up that they quit their jobs and/or publicly flame their former agency, bosses, and sometimes, colleagues. Well, it is complicated. I can share their frustration. Believe me, I understand the frustration. But sometimes I’m not so sure about the strategy.
The scientist as whistleblower or wounded professional narrative may play well within our own community of science, and even within some political and NGO circles, but it rarely generates much interest from outside this sphere. All too often it plays right into the counter-narrative of the indignant elitist who doesn’t want to take the time to explain why what we do really matters on the ground in working-class America.
There is a story to be told regarding the use of science in government decision-making. But it is the one we often miss. As we focus on the government scientist, manager or regulator who is blasting emails regarding the trials and tribulations they have faced within their agency, we miss the quiet, public servants in the corner, just diligently doing their jobs.
No doubt, it can take courage to speak out against those who you believe are corrupting government or misleading the public. Principled resignation may also impact the financial well being of an individual’s family. I get that.
But I hope that we can all take a minute to appreciate the folks who are my biggest heroes. These are the people who stay in government service even when it is frustrating, intellectually challenging and sometimes downright humiliating. The folks who do their best to educate and sway the political appointees and elected officials to whom they report. Those who never stop trying to get the best deal they can for environmental protection, science-based management, fiscally responsible pubic spending and so many other things.
For most of the dedicated public servants at the federal, state and local levels, there will be no reward at the end of their service. There will be no applause from the activist community when they quietly retire. There is no moment in the sun. All they will leave behind is a massive legacy of protection, policy and service that we would have lost without them.
Let me at least sing your praises for a moment. In times like these, I dare not name you. But you are all my biggest heroes. And I beg you, please stay.
Rob Young is director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University.