Commentary: Reject any plan to widen Highway 41 through Phillips Community

The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and the Historic Charleston Foundation are staunchly opposed to the widening of Highway 41 through the Phillips Community, an historic African American settlement community that has thrived here for 150 years.
Any attempt to displace members of the Phillips Community, many of whom have ancestral claims dating back 150 years, is a taking. Together, we along with many other community organizations and taxpayers, urge Charleston County to reject any plan to widen Highway 41 through Phillips.
As champions of private property rights, Realtors hold sacred the belief that homeownership is a cornerstone of the American dream and a tenet of generational wealth creation.
The progress and economic development that our region has enjoyed over the past decade has come with challenges. Threats to private property have arisen on multiple occasions and are becoming increasingly difficult to defend against.
As Mount Pleasant and neighboring Berkeley County have experienced unprecedented growth, there undoubtedly is a need to relieve traffic and improve road capacity along this stretch of Highway 41.
However, the Phillips Community should not have to bear the burden for the mobility problems caused by the development and poor planning that has occurred over the past 20 years. In addition to the alarming property rights issues, many of the properties of the Phillips Community are heirs’ properties. Not only will the complicated matter of dividing heirs’ properties will result in drawn-out litigation, but the monetary shares of the purchase prices are minuscule once divvied up, if that is even possible.
The Phillips Community is one of only a handful of surviving historic African American communities east of the Cooper. It was established by freedmen in the 1870s who became landowners and settled an independent and self-sustaining community. These formerly enslaved people built homes and became successful farmers, tradesmen and businessmen.
The area is rooted in Gullah traditions and values, and it is rich in culture and history. Additionally, the Phillips Community is an important contributor to the potentially National Register of Historic Places-designated Sweetgrass Basket Traditional Cultural Property along U.S. Highway 17.
When Charleston County updated its Survey of Historic Resources in 2016, the focus was on documenting and recognizing the importance of African American settlement communities. In fact, the county survey resulted in the community’s eligibility for inclusion on the National Register, and the county is working to designate it as a historic district to afford its protection.
The survey says “the significance of these communities lies within their social organization and settlement pattern, in addition to the stories they have to tell.” The report cautioned against growth and warned that “as more people move to Charleston County, the need for new development threatens existing cultural resources.”
Consequently, it concludes with recommendations to ensure that the county’s significant cultural and historic resources, such as the Phillips Community, are not lost to growth and development. Indeed, it is ironic that the posture of the county was to preserve and celebrate this community, but now the county is recommending widening a major thoroughfare through the middle of it.
Widening Highway 41 through the Phillips Community would irreparably disrupt and divide the community, displace neighbors whose families have inhabited this community for generations and encroach upon private property that has been passed down through families for generations. This is a major environmental justice issue, and Charleston County must reject any plan for widening Highway 41 through the Phillips Community.
Bobette Fisher is the 2020 president of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Winslow Hastie is president and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation.