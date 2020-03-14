Commentary: Reforms can help stop sheriff corruption in South Carolina

Two South Carolina sheriffs have been convicted of serious crimes in the past two months, and two more are under federal and state indictments. In recent years, 12 sheriffs have been convicted and one other was exposed as an embezzler after he died. This is a terrible betrayal of our citizens.

People have reason to feel some confidence that the bad sheriffs are finally being exposed and prosecuted. But the challenge for South Carolina government is to try to prevent sheriff crimes and not just catch them after crimes have been committed.

The epidemic of sheriffs’ crimes has several major causes. First, sheriffs have access to large amounts of money, human resources and property from campaign contributions, fees, tax funds, forfeitures and seizures, which too often has been misused. Sheriffs have embezzled, taken bribes, misused inmate labor, engaged in misconduct with subordinate employees and misused campaign funds.

Second, most sheriffs have no real supervision. They are elected for four-year terms, are not responsible to county councils and are not directed or monitored by the governor, attorney general or SLED. Sheriffs’ employees work at-will, not civil-service protected, can be fired at any time and therefore fear retaliation for opposing and reporting wrongdoing. Some sheriffs abuse this freedom from oversight and turn to crime.

Third, there is no systemic inspection and auditing of sheriff’s departments mandated by state law, unlike the military, public schools, most government agencies and businesses.

The General Assembly should pass legislation to direct the state inspector general to inspect all 46 sheriff’s departments on a four-year cycle to look for wrongdoing, abuses, waste and ineffective practices. Inspection teams would report their findings to the governor, attorney general, the 16 circuit solicitors, the General Assembly and the appropriate county councils with the expectation that they would take needed action.

Legislators should consider other reforms, including new whistleblower protections for sheriffs’ employees to prevent retaliation for reporting wrongdoing, new laws regulating the uses of departmental resources and a ban on fraternization with employees. Further reforms could include new laws empowering citizens to petition to recall and replace sheriffs by special elections, term limits and more training in state ethics laws. Finally, regular auditing and annual reporting by departments should be required and published.

Gov. Henry McMaster has shown a real interest in making South Carolina a better place to live with good schools, safe roads, plentiful jobs and upgraded state government. Legislators now led by Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas are tackling long-standing problems left behind by self-centered governors, corrupt legislators and ineffective agency heads.

It is time for the state’s leaders to reform and modernize the sheriff’s departments to assure that county law enforcement is honest, properly resourced, modern and effective to prevent more scandals and provide the citizens of South Carolina with a safe place to live and prosper.

The General Assembly has badly failed in its oversight of sheriffs in South Carolina. Citizens should contact McMaster, Peeler, Lucas and their state senators and representatives demanding action now. The people of South Carolina have a right to demand honest and effective law enforcement in every county in the state.

John V. Crangle is with the S.C. Progressive Network.