Commentary: Reevaluate options for SC Highway 41

Coastal Community Foundation primarily exists to help create and support vibrant communities in coastal South Carolina. Throughout our history, we have helped organizations and communities identify their aspirations and access the resources to pursue them.
Many years ago, as part of that work, the Phillips community was among several predominately black communities to be awarded grants from our Neighborhoods Energized to Win program. Among other things, the program helped provide training to community leaders so they could more effectively engage with local policymakers and advocate for their community.
It’s become clear to us lately, though, that while Phillips residents are skilled at advocating for themselves and their community, all of us in Charleston County should share the responsibility to preserve and protect this important and historic community and others like it around the Lowcountry.
Charleston County is considering widening S.C. Highway 41 to five lanes through the center of the Phillips community, a historic black settlement community founded in 1875. This plan, referred to as Alternative 1, would displace many residents and irreversibly harm Phillips residents. It also would impact Seven Mile, another settlement community at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17.
This is not just our opinion. The engineers who studied the road project reported to Charleston County officials that if Alternative 1 is pursued, Phillips will suffer “moderate to major” adverse effects, given that many properties and residents would be displaced, combined with the quality-of-life issues forced upon remaining residents. Not only would Alternative 1 bring the five-lane highway up to some residents’ doorsteps, the engineers reported it would disrupt the cohesion of the community and threaten its long-term viability.
As the organization that helped incubate the now-robust Center for Heirs Property Preservation, we know how difficult it would be for Charleston County to compensate residents for the land acquired for this road project.
Many of the parcels in Phillips are heirs’ properties, meaning land has been passed down informally within families for generations. It would require a lengthy legal process for the county to determine all the parties owed compensation for the land, and it’s highly possible that the residents living there now wouldn’t receive enough to afford the cost of relocating.
Coastal Community Foundation doesn’t believe Phillips residents should be asked to give up their land, or to wade through years of legal processes.
Our concern for this community and others like it is that they will continue to bear the burden of accommodating others. Like so many other black communities that have been divided by the interstate highway system or road expansion projects, Phillips doesn’t deserve this.
Over the past three years, we have conducted dozens of roundtable conversations with more than 1,000 residents along South Carolina’s coast, including in Mount Pleasant. What we heard time and again is that residents are yearning to feel connected to their communities, through increased public transit service and through land planning that facilitates connectivity. The Alternative 1 proposal doesn’t accomplish those goals, and in fact would obstruct them significantly.
We urge the members of Charleston County Council to join us in standing with the Phillips and Seven Mile communities, and to send the message that the county values their livelihood and heritage enough to protect it.
We ask Charleston County residents to urge their elected council members to go back to the drawing board on this road project, to revisit previously studied road alternatives and to develop a plan that provides the necessary capacity and safety improvement for Highway 41 without destroying historic African American settlement communities.
Darrin Goss is president and CEO of Coastal Community Foundation.