Commentary: Recalls are the only option when there's one-party rule

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.