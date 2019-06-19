It was astounding to read the recent op-ed by Josh Bell, the executive director of Charleston Coalition for Kids. He defended the organization as it invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in dark money into the 2018 Charleston County School Board elections.
Perhaps the most Orwellian aspect of the piece was his claim that putting the money behind four candidates in order to inform the voters about them was “the definition of democracy.”
What the coalition does not realize is that it is over-saturating the school board election race with money from wealthy donors in order to put its favored candidates in office, undermining the voice of the people who rely on public education.
The donation is, contrary to the coalition’s claims, an assault on our democracy.
Bell also made the interesting claim that the reason the coalition spent this money was to help Charleston County to come out of the “dark days” of its recent history. What he conveniently failed to mention was that three of the four candidates the coalition supported were incumbents who were in positions of leadership during the days that Mr. Bell decries.
Perhaps even more intriguing is that one of the coalition’s leadership team members, Chris Fraser, was appointed to the school board this spring even though he was the chairman during the “dark days” that Bell describes.
If the coalition really believed that there should be radical change on the board and the direction of the school district, it is curious that it largely chose incumbents and defenders of the status quo.
The coalition continually denies that it is working toward privatization. However, the donors that we know who are working with the coalition such as Ben Navarro paint another picture.
It is quite noteworthy that in the very first vote after the 2018 election, the newly elected coalition candidates voted to give more money to a Montessori charter school in Mount Pleasant where there were concerns about diversity. Mr. Bell is also the former executive director of the South Carolina chapter of Teach for America, which has received heavy criticism for its pro-privatization stances.
The language of the coalition is vague, much like a lot of pro-school choice advocates. Bell and the coalition are “all about the children and equal opportunities.” Yet one has to wonder how much of it has to do with children as opposed to business interests.
It is no coincidence that the candidates supported by the coalition were sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. It is also not surprising that those involved with business and real estate have a large interest in what happens in the school district.
If Bell and the coalition truly believed in what is best for education, perhaps they would have considered supporting some of the former educators running in 2018. However, they rejected all trained teachers for a slate of candidates that would carry out their pro-business, pro-privatization agenda.
The board in many ways now answers less to its constituents than
it does to an organization whose support can lead to victory or whose opposition can lead to defeat. It
is time to return the power to the people of Charleston and eradicate the influence of the Coalition for Kids.
The defense of dark money is itself dark and it continues to leave us in the dark. The coalition may be good for the special interests of select and wealthy members of the community. But its dark money is not the solution to the educational issues in Charleston County.
Pastor Thomas Dixon and Dr. Carol Tempel are members of the Quality Education Project.